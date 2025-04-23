Mace to Hold Hearing on Unlocking Government Efficiency Through IT Modernization

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Unlocking Government Efficiency Through IT Modernization.” At the hearing, members will examine opportunities to save taxpayers money, enhance security, and achieve efficiencies by building on groundbreaking initiatives started during the first Trump Administration to modernize legacy IT systems in the federal government. President Trump’s Executive Order 14158 issued earlier this year, “Establishing and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency,” builds upon these efforts by instructing the U.S. DOGE Service (USDS) Administrator to institute a software modernization initiative to improve the quality and efficiency of government technology.

“The federal government spends billions on outdated, obsolete legacy IT systems — a total nightmare for taxpayers. Thankfully President Trump, Elon Musk, and the DOGE team are taking decisive action to modernize outdated IT systems and bring the federal government into the 21st century. This IT upgrade will save taxpayers billions of dollars, make the federal government more efficient and effective, and prevent fraudsters from defrauding programs funded by the taxpayer and obtaining sensitive information. Our hearing will review the challenges posed by legacy IT, examine ongoing efforts to modernize it, and review how an IT upgrade will improve government operations,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing on “Unlocking Government Efficiency Through IT Modernization”

DATE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Ms. Suzette Kent, Former U.S. Federal Chief Information Officer

Ms. Margaret “Margie” Graves, Former U.S. Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer; Fellow, National Academy of Public Administration

Ms. Maria Roat, Former U.S. Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.