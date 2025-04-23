April 2025 status on Pa‘akea Road Improvements

Main, News Posted on Apr 22, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating the Wai‘anae Coast communities on the status of the Pa‘akea Road Improvements, which would provide secondary access for a roughly 6-mile stretch between Nānākuli and Māʻiliʻili Beach.

In Fall 2023, HDOT estimated that Pa‘akea Road between Lualualei Naval Road and Hakimo Road would be opened for regular use by April 2025. HDOT has revised the schedule and now estimates the completion of the needed road resurfacing (including cold planing and pavement reconstruction where needed), gate removal and other construction to meet standards for a public road (e.g., upgrade to guardrails, guardrail end treatments, signage, striping and bridge railings) will be Fall 2025.

The primary reason for the delay in the opening is the land acquisition needed for HDOT to do the work and open the road for public use. This involves acquisition of private properties along Pa‘akea Road between Māʻiliʻili Road and Hakimo Road, transfer of the city-owned portion of Pa‘akea Road between Hakimo Road and Lualualei Naval Road to the state, as well as obtaining the easement on Lualualei Naval Road from Farrington Highway to Pa‘akea Road.

HDOT appreciates all the parties that continue to be involved in coordinating the land acquisition, transfers and easements needed to open this much-needed access road.

“Having a dependable, round-the-clock alternative to Farrington Highway is important for Wai‘anae Coast residents for emergencies and daily commutes,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “HDOT continues to work on cost-effective measures like the Pa‘akea Road Improvements to increase the reliability of our ground transportation systems.”

“Every day, our community faces heavy traffic along Farrington Highway and the constant risk of having only one way in and out,” said Representative Darius K. Kila (D-44 Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili). “Having alternate routes is a necessity for the residents of the Wai‘anae Coast. When you talk to people in our community, it becomes clear that this isn’t just about reducing traffic, it’s about protecting lives and ensuring we’re prepared in times of emergency.”

