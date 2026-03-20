Hawai’i Airports Remain Open and Operational

Main, News Posted on Mar 20, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is aware of national news stories reporting that small airports nationwide may close or pause operations due to the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security and funding of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). HDOT is reassuring the public that all Hawai‘i airports are being staffed and will remain open and operational.

“All of our airports, including our smaller airports on the neighbor islands are vital transportation links for our residents and visitors and they will remain open to serve the traveling public,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “HDOT is in close communication with our federal partners impacted by the partial shutdown and we want to thank them for keeping our airports staffed and ensuring they remain operational, while minimizing disruptions to travelers. We appreciate the commitment of our dedicated federal workers and their families, who are again facing uncertainty due to the partial shutdown. We will continue to support these individuals who we work closely with on a daily basis, so they can continue to provide critical service to air travelers.”

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