Oʻahu road repair updates, March 22

Main, News Posted on Mar 22, 2026 in Highways News

Work Continues on Kamehameha Highway Before Waimea Bay and Kalaniana‘ole Highway Between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating highway users on repairs to Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay and Kalanianaʻole Highway between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction. Both corridors were damaged during the first and second Kona low pressure events in March.

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay

Following the first Kona low, HDOT began interim slope stabilization with the daytime single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway, from halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to full nightly closures. The expected schedule was one additional week using this schedule, followed by two months of night work to address long-term stability of the slide area above jumping rock.

As the work site remains stable after the second Kona low and as HDOT recognizes the need to reduce the impact of the work on those traveling between Hāle‘iwa and Waimea, we are modifying the plan to keep the makai lane closed 24/7 for the next three weeks, to allow for completion of the long-term stabilization. There will be no further full nighttime closures starting with the cancellation of the one for tonight.

Kalanianaʻole Highway between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction

Both directions of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction have been closed in some capacity due to continued slides and sloughing of the slope above the corridor since March 14. Crews stationed machinery to clear the route and install erosion matting on the road during the lull between the two Kona lows. The left lanes in both directions have been reopened, but HDOT does not plan to reopen the right lanes until the slopes have dried out more and the erosion control work has been completed in the most critical areas. An update on the status of this closure will be shared this week.

Windward drivers are reminded that Hawaiian Electric will be closing the right lane and shoulder on Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway near Wilson Tunnel for emergency pole and line work. The work on this trans-Ko‘olau route is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is necessary for public safety.

Repairs from the Kona low systems on the H-1 Freeway at the A‘ala and Liliha overpasses are expected to be completed before the morning peak travel times Monday. The repairs to the drain culvert above the H-1 westbound impacting the Pali off-ramp and Punchbowl on-ramp were completed Saturday night and the ramps are open.

HDOT is working to reestablish safe, single-lane access to Kiona‘ole Road in Kāneʻohe, as well as along Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road. Once that has been reestablished, we will return to reconstruct those facilities. Users served by those routes can detour through Ho‘omaluhia for Kiona‘ole, or use the remaining lane on Farrington at Kea‘au Homestead Road.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the affected communities as we take these actions to repair and protect essential ground transportation corridors.

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