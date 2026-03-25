Severe weather reschedules Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street ramps resurfacing

Main, News Posted on Mar 24, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the rescheduled closures along the Wai‘alae Avenue and South King Street on- and off-ramps from the H-1 Freeway, nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Due to recent severe weather events, this work, previously scheduled to begin Monday, March 16, is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, April 4, including holidays. This project involves completion of repaving along the H-1 Freeway ramps to and from South King Street and Wai‘alae Avenue and is expected to take two weeks. Closures vary by the day of the week and are scheduled as follows:

Date & Time Closure Details Detour Details Wednesday, March 25, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Full closure of South King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway. Access to King Street via the eastbound H-1 Freeway to the 6th Avenue off-ramp (Exit 25B) to Harding Avenue Thursday, March 26, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. · Two left lanes closed along eastbound South King Street near Kahuna Lane toward the Kapiʻolani Boulevard overpass · Right lane closed along the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from eastbound H-1 Freeway Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiʻolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp. Friday, March 27, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. · Two left lanes closed on eastbound South King Street · Full closure of South King Street off-ramp from westbound Wai‘alae Avenue · Full closure of the South King Street on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway Motorists to remain on South King Street to Kapiʻolani Boulevard to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp. Monday, March 30, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. · Left lane closure on westbound Wai‘alae Avenue between Koali Road and King Street/H-1 Freeway off-ramps · Full closure of the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from the westbound H-1 Freeway · Full closure of South King Street off-ramp from westbound Wai‘alae Avenue · No left turns from eastbound South King Street onto westbound South King Street Motorists to remain on westbound H-1 Freeway to the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B), where they may make a U-turn on University Avenue to access South King Street Tuesday, March 31, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. · Right lane closure on eastbound South King Street between University Avenue and Kapiʻolani Boulevard · Right lane closure along the King Street off-ramp (Exit 25A) from eastbound H-1 Freeway Wednesday, April 1, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. · Full closure of westbound H-1 Freeway off-ramp from Wai‘alae Avenue · Two right lanes closed on Wai‘alae Avenue between Kapiʻolani Boulevard and off-ramp. · One right lane closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the King Street off-ramp and Wai‘alae Avenue on-ramp Motorists will be detoured via the South King Street off-ramp to University Avenue to access the westbound H-1 Freeway

Further contingency dates may be required for the completion of this work due to continued weather conditions. This work will be announced as scheduled.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

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