Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 22, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:23 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Enivronmental Protection regarding the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Program Report covering the

Calendar Year 2023

· An annual report persuant to the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board

regarding the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program for the preceding fisacal year and the Upgrade Loan Program

for the preceding calendar year

· An annual report as required by the Covered Device Recycling Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

· regarding its report for the 2023 Calendar Year

· An annual report in accordance with Act 201 of 2004, from The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding its

Rate Comparison Report for 2025

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 0985 as amended by Amendment A00197

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 187 Transportation

HR 188 Health

HR 189 Judiciary

HR 190 Health

HR 191 State Government

HR 192 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 193 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 194 Health

HR 195 Children And Youth

HR 196 Transportation

HR 197 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 198 Appropriations

HR 199 Health

HR 200 Insurance

HR 201 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 202 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 203 Health

HR 204 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 31 State Government

HB 150 Judiciary

HB 704 Health

HB 1130 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1131 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1132 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1133 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1134 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1135 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1140 Insurance

HB 1184 Insurance

HB 1185 Local Government

HB 1186 Judiciary

HB 1187 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1188 Communications And Technology

HB 1189 Finance

HB 1190 Commerce

HB 1191 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1192 Judiciary

HB 1193 State Government

HB 1194 Local Government

HB 1195 Local Government

HB 1196 Local Government

HB 1197 Education

HB 1198 Finance

HB 1199 State Government

HB 1201 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1202 Health

HB 1203 Local Government

HB 1204 Local Government

HB 1205 Transportation

HB 1206 Education

HB 1207 State Government

HB 1208 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1209 Education

HB 1210 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1211 Local Government

HB 1212 Health

HB 1213 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1214 Finance

HB 1215 State Government

HB 1216 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1217 State Government

HB 1218 State Government

HB 1219 Communications And Technology

HB 1220 Education

HB 1221 State Government

HB 1222 State Government

HB 1223 State Government

HB 1224 State Government

HB 1225 State Government

HB 1226 State Government

HB 1227 State Government

HB 1228 State Government

HB 1229 State Government

HB 1230 State Government

HB 1231 State Government

HB 1232 State Government

HB 1233 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1235 State Government

HB 1236 Judiciary

HB 1237 Judiciary

HB 1238 Education

HB 1239 Energy

HB 1241 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1242 Health

HB 1243 Labor And Industry

HB 1244 Insurance

HB 1245 Health

HB 1246 Education

HB 1247 Judiciary

HB 1248 State Government

HB 1249 Health

HB 1250 Housing And Community Development

HB 1252 State Government

HB 1253 Education

HB 1254 Judiciary

HB 1255 Labor And Industry

HB 1256 Housing And Community Development

HB 1257 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1258 Education

HB 1259 Labor And Industry

HB 1260 Energy

HB 1261 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1262 State Government

HB 1263 Commerce

HB 1264 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1265 Education

HB 1266 Health

HB 1267 Finance

HB 1268 Transportation

HB 1269 Health

HB 1270 Health

HB 1271 Education

HB 1272 Energy

HB 1273 Finance

HB 1274 Transportation

HB 1275 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1276 Commerce

HB 1277 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1278 State Government

HB 1279 Education

HB 1280 Health

HB 1281 Judiciary

HB 1282 Local Government

HB 1283 Education

HB 1284 Insurance

HB 1285 Health

HB 1310 Aging And Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 25 A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song. 142-61 HR 33 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.