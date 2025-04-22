Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 22, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 22, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:23 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act, from the Pennsylvania
Department of Enivronmental Protection regarding the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Program Report covering the
Calendar Year 2023
· An annual report persuant to the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board
regarding the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program for the preceding fisacal year and the Upgrade Loan Program
for the preceding calendar year
· An annual report as required by the Covered Device Recycling Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
· regarding its report for the 2023 Calendar Year
· An annual report in accordance with Act 201 of 2004, from The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding its
Rate Comparison Report for 2025
The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 0985 as amended by Amendment A00197
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 187 Transportation
HR 188 Health
HR 189 Judiciary
HR 190 Health
HR 191 State Government
HR 192 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 193 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 194 Health
HR 195 Children And Youth
HR 196 Transportation
HR 197 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 198 Appropriations
HR 199 Health
HR 200 Insurance
HR 201 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 202 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 203 Health
HR 204 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 31 State Government
HB 150 Judiciary
HB 704 Health
HB 1130 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1131 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1132 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1133 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1134 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1135 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1140 Insurance
HB 1184 Insurance
HB 1185 Local Government
HB 1186 Judiciary
HB 1187 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1188 Communications And Technology
HB 1189 Finance
HB 1190 Commerce
HB 1191 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1192 Judiciary
HB 1193 State Government
HB 1194 Local Government
HB 1195 Local Government
HB 1196 Local Government
HB 1197 Education
HB 1198 Finance
HB 1199 State Government
HB 1201 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1202 Health
HB 1203 Local Government
HB 1204 Local Government
HB 1205 Transportation
HB 1206 Education
HB 1207 State Government
HB 1208 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1209 Education
HB 1210 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1211 Local Government
HB 1212 Health
HB 1213 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1214 Finance
HB 1215 State Government
HB 1216 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1217 State Government
HB 1218 State Government
HB 1219 Communications And Technology
HB 1220 Education
HB 1221 State Government
HB 1222 State Government
HB 1223 State Government
HB 1224 State Government
HB 1225 State Government
HB 1226 State Government
HB 1227 State Government
HB 1228 State Government
HB 1229 State Government
HB 1230 State Government
HB 1231 State Government
HB 1232 State Government
HB 1233 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1235 State Government
HB 1236 Judiciary
HB 1237 Judiciary
HB 1238 Education
HB 1239 Energy
HB 1241 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1242 Health
HB 1243 Labor And Industry
HB 1244 Insurance
HB 1245 Health
HB 1246 Education
HB 1247 Judiciary
HB 1248 State Government
HB 1249 Health
HB 1250 Housing And Community Development
HB 1252 State Government
HB 1253 Education
HB 1254 Judiciary
HB 1255 Labor And Industry
HB 1256 Housing And Community Development
HB 1257 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1258 Education
HB 1259 Labor And Industry
HB 1260 Energy
HB 1261 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1262 State Government
HB 1263 Commerce
HB 1264 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1265 Education
HB 1266 Health
HB 1267 Finance
HB 1268 Transportation
HB 1269 Health
HB 1270 Health
HB 1271 Education
HB 1272 Energy
HB 1273 Finance
HB 1274 Transportation
HB 1275 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1276 Commerce
HB 1277 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1278 State Government
HB 1279 Education
HB 1280 Health
HB 1281 Judiciary
HB 1282 Local Government
HB 1283 Education
HB 1284 Insurance
HB 1285 Health
HB 1310 Aging And Older Adult Services
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song.
|
142-61
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
