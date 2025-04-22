Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,032 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 22, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:23 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Enivronmental Protection regarding the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Program Report covering the

Calendar Year 2023

 

·         An annual report persuant to the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, from the Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board

regarding the Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program for the preceding fisacal year and the Upgrade Loan Program

for the preceding calendar year

 

·         An annual report as required by the Covered Device Recycling Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

·         regarding its report for the 2023 Calendar Year

 

·         An annual report in accordance with Act 201 of 2004, from The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding its

Rate Comparison Report for 2025

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 0985 as amended by Amendment A00197

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

HR 187     Transportation

HR 188     Health

HR 189     Judiciary

HR 190     Health

HR 191     State Government

HR 192     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 193     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 194     Health

HR 195     Children And Youth

HR 196     Transportation

HR 197     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 198     Appropriations

HR 199     Health

 HR 200    Insurance

HR 201     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 202     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 203     Health

HR 204     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

                   

HB 31        State Government

HB 150     Judiciary

HB 704     Health

HB 1130   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1131   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1132   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1133   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1134   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1135   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1140   Insurance

HB 1184   Insurance

HB 1185   Local Government

HB 1186   Judiciary

HB 1187   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1188   Communications And Technology

HB 1189   Finance

HB 1190   Commerce

HB 1191   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1192   Judiciary

HB 1193   State Government

HB 1194   Local Government

HB 1195   Local Government

HB 1196   Local Government

HB 1197   Education

HB 1198   Finance

HB 1199   State Government

HB 1201   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1202   Health

HB 1203   Local Government

HB 1204   Local Government

HB 1205   Transportation

HB 1206   Education

HB 1207   State Government

HB 1208   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1209   Education

HB 1210   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1211   Local Government

HB 1212   Health

HB 1213   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1214   Finance

HB 1215   State Government

HB 1216   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1217   State Government

HB 1218   State Government

HB 1219   Communications And Technology

HB 1220   Education

HB 1221   State Government

HB 1222   State Government

HB 1223   State Government

HB 1224   State Government

HB 1225   State Government

HB 1226   State Government

HB 1227   State Government

HB 1228   State Government

HB 1229   State Government

HB 1230   State Government

HB 1231   State Government

HB 1232   State Government

HB 1233   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1235   State Government

HB 1236   Judiciary

HB 1237   Judiciary

HB 1238   Education

HB 1239   Energy

HB 1241   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1242   Health

HB 1243   Labor And Industry

HB 1244   Insurance

HB 1245   Health

HB 1246   Education

HB 1247   Judiciary

HB 1248   State Government

HB 1249   Health

HB 1250   Housing And Community Development

HB 1252   State Government

HB 1253   Education

HB 1254   Judiciary

HB 1255   Labor And Industry

HB 1256   Housing And Community Development

HB 1257   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1258   Education

HB 1259   Labor And Industry

HB 1260   Energy

HB 1261   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1262   State Government

HB 1263   Commerce

HB 1264   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1265   Education

HB 1266   Health

HB 1267   Finance

HB 1268   Transportation

HB 1269   Health

HB 1270   Health

HB 1271   Education

HB 1272   Energy

HB 1273   Finance

HB 1274   Transportation

HB 1275   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1276   Commerce

HB 1277   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1278   State Government

HB 1279   Education

HB 1280   Health

HB 1281   Judiciary

HB 1282   Local Government

HB 1283   Education

HB 1284   Insurance

HB 1285   Health

HB 1310   Aging And Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 269

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 316

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 416

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 646

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 749

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 797

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 923

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 960

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HR 95

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 187

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 196

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 25

A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song.        

142-61

HR 33

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Limb Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.           

199-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 23, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more