Evolution Strategy Partners Promotes Ken Nguyen to Principal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Strategy Partners , a differentiated private equity firm focused on strategic investments and business growth, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ken Nguyen to Principal.Ken has been a driving force behind Evolution ’s success, playing a pivotal role in identifying investment opportunities, executing transactions, and driving value creation across the firm’s portfolio. Since joining Evolution, Ken has demonstrated strategic acumen and a commitment to excellence that has significantly contributed to the firm’s continued growth. He plays an active role throughout the investment lifecycle from deal origination and evaluation, diligence, and through to ongoing portfolio management.“Ken’s promotion to Principal is a well-deserved recognition of his impact at Evolution,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner. “He has been a cornerstone of our success, bringing deep expertise, dedication, and an unwavering focus on delivering results for our investors and portfolio companies. He is well respected by his peers and the breadth of our portfolio company executives. We look forward to his continued leadership as we build on our momentum.”As Principal, Ken will take on an expanded leadership role in investment execution and portfolio management, further strengthening Evolution’s ability to drive long-term value creation.About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at initial transaction closing. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $130 million into those sectors in the last four years alone. For more information, visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com

