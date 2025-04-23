Quartus Engineering Launches PixelTraq Camera Calibration Service in Collaboration with Edmund Optics

Quartus Engineering, a leader in precision engineering solutions, is proud to introduce PixelTraq.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus Engineering, a leader in precision engineering solutions, is proud to introduce PixelTraq. PixelTraq is a cutting-edge patented camera calibration service that recently launched in partnership with Edmund Optics, a premier supplier of optical and imaging components. This new service enables U.S. customers to easily pair cameras with imaging lenses and have them precisely calibrated—dramatically simplifying the deployment and integration of high-performance imaging systems.

Through the Edmund Optics website, users can now access custom-tailored imaging solutions optimized for specific parameters such as field of view, working distance, and sensor size. PixelTraq supports a wide range of camera and lens combinations from Edmund Optics’ extensive catalog, as well as other common and custom models.

All imaging systems are prone to geometric distortions which can degrade performance. PixelTraq solves this by accurately characterizing and correcting lens and sensor distortion through a patented calibration process. Our advanced architecture fully automates the calibration workflow and utilizes powerful optimization models to deliver precise results—ready for immediate use in real-world applications.

Each calibration includes a certificate of accuracy, comprehensive documentation, and secure cloud storage. A convenient QR code links directly to the calibration data, and Quartus also provides an API for seamless system integration or as a foundation for custom development.

PixelTraq is ideal for demanding applications such as industrial automation, robotics, crop health monitoring, remote measurement, and optical metrology—anywhere precise imaging is essential.

This service is currently available to U.S. customers, with plans to expand into the European market in the near future.

Quartus is proud to be part of Edmund Optics’ Trusted Optical Partnerships (TOPs) Program, a network of collaborative partners offering customers complete, integrated solutions. PixelTraq is a strong example of how TOPs partners work together to push the boundaries of optical system performance and usability.

Attending AUTOMATE? Stop by the Quartus booth (#6002) to meet our team and learn more about how PixelTraq can elevate your imaging system. We’d love to discuss your application and show how our calibration service can help unlock greater accuracy and efficiency.

Ready to improve your imaging precision? Explore PixelTraq today through Edmund Optics and experience the difference of purpose-driven calibration

PixelTraq Camera Calibration Summary

