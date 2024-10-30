UVEX is a NASA Medium Explorer Mission (MIDEX), led by Prof. Fiona Harrison of Caltech, to explore the ultraviolet sky, with an expected launch date in 2030.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus is thrilled to be supporting the development of the UVEX (UltraViolet Explorer) space observatory in partnership with UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory and the California institute of Technology. UVEX is a NASA Medium Explorer Mission (MIDEX), led by Prof. Fiona Harrison of Caltech, to explore the ultraviolet sky, with an expected launch date in 2030. UVEX will have the ability to image the ultraviolet sky in two bands and features a long slit spectrometer along with two imaging planes.

The mission is to address key scientific themes identified in Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy & Astrophysics for the 2020s (Astro2020) which includes advancing our understanding of the evolution of celestial objects like galaxies and deepening our knowledge of dark matter and dark energy. Quartus is leveraging our subject matter expertise and a multidisciplinary team with experience gained on programs ranging from Small Sat instrument developments to NASA flagship missions (JWST, RST) to provide optical, opto-mechanical, and structural design and analysis support to help advance the UVEX Optical Telescope Assembly design. "We're extremely excited to be involved in the UVEX development at such an early phase in the program. It's a pleasure for us to collaborate with such talented teams across multiple organizations on this important mission and we look forward to supporting the project for years to come." – Ash Arianpour, Technical Director of Optical Systems, Quartus

