Quartus Engineering Announces Launch of OptiQuiverTM and SPIE Prism Award Nomination

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus Engineering, a leading innovator in precision metrology and engineering solutions, is proud to announce the release of its transformative product, OptiQuiverTM, a state-of-the-art optical testing and alignment system. In recognition of its revolutionary technology and market impact, OptiQuiverTM has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Prism Award, honoring the best innovations in optics and photonics.

Designed to address the growing demands of industries that rely on precise optical performance and specifications, OptiQuiverTM ‘s versatility that combines the capabilities of many legacy tools ensures reliability in wavefront measurement, active lens alignment, bore sighting, and lens characterization. The system delivers precision, unprecedented efficiency, and versatility, making it a valuable tool for applications in aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor, and other industries.

“We are thrilled to bring OptiQuiverTM to market and deeply honored by its nomination for the Prism Award,” said John Williams, CEO of Quartus Engineering. “This recognition underscores the dedication of our team to advancing optical technology and solving real-world engineering challenges.”

The Prism Awards, presented annually by SPIE and Photonics Media, celebrate technical innovation and its transformative potential across industries. QptiQuiverTM’s nomination highlights its ability to address critical challenges in optical design and testing, enabling engineers and researchers to achieve reliability and efficiency in their work.

With its modular design and customizable configurations, OptiQuiverTM offers a scalable solution for organizations of all sizes. Its intuitive interface ensures ease of use, reducing time and complexity in the alignment process, while its robust design ensures reliability even in complex environments.

The winners of the 2025 Prism Awards will be announced during a ceremony held at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco on January 29, 2025. Quartus Engineering is honored to be among the distinguished finalists and looks forward to showcasing OptiQuiverTM at the show.

For more information about the OptiQuiverTM or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.quartus.com or contact Jody Lallak at jody.lallak@quartus.com

About Quartus Engineering

Founded in 1997, Quartus Engineering specializes in advanced engineering analysis, design, and testing services for industries including aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, and consumer products. With a mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower technological breakthroughs, Quartus continues to be a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

