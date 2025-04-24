DOXA® Talent CEO to Host SHRM-Accredited Class on Reducing Risk in Global Outsourcing

SHRM webinar - David Nielssen

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Nilssen , CEO of DOXATalent, will lead a SHRM-accredited virtual class for HR professionals titled “5 Ways HR Leaders Can Reduce Risk When Outsourcing” on Wednesday, May 7, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM MT.Cost: Free for SHRM members; $25 for non-membersAccreditation: Qualifies for 1 PDC creditOrganized by Mile High SHRM , the course is designed for HR leaders and talent acquisition professionals seeking to grow their teams through global talent while minimizing operational risk. As companies shift to remote and hybrid models, HR teams are being asked to build a global talent footprint at a speed and scale never seen before.David Nilssen, CEO and co-founder of DOXATalent, brings deep, firsthand experience in building high-performing remote teams for hundreds of businesses worldwide. Under his leadership, DOXAhas grown into a fully remote company with more than 900 professionals operating across five continents. The company has become a benchmark in global staffing by helping organizations scale responsibly while maintaining compliance, cultural alignment, and operational security.This session draws directly from that experience. Attendees will gain insight from someone who has successfully guided businesses through the complexities of global hiring and built one of the industry’s most trusted staffing models.“Remote work gives companies access to top talent worldwide, but it also introduces new challenges” said Nilssen. “This class is about helping HR leaders grow, build trust across borders, and protect their people and brand as they scale.”Attendees will walk away with actionable strategies on how to:- Build a compliant, values-aligned global hiring strategy- Vet international candidates for cultural and performance fit- Foster clear communication and trust across time zones and cultures- Avoid legal and reputational risks associated with unethical outsourcingRegistration is now open via Mile High SHRM: https://www.milehighshrm.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1956080&group= About DOXA TalentDOXATalent helps growing businesses reduce costs, access global talent, and build borderless teams without losing cultural alignment. The company specializes in full-time staffing solutions backed by enterprise-grade security, operational support, and a people-first approach.

