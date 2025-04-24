DOXA® Talent CEO to Host SHRM-Accredited Class on Reducing Risk in Global Outsourcing
David Nilssen will lead a SHRM-accredited virtual class for HR professionals titled “5 Ways HR Leaders Can Reduce Risk When Outsourcing” on May 7, 2025
Cost: Free for SHRM members; $25 for non-members
Accreditation: Qualifies for 1 PDC credit
Organized by Mile High SHRM, the course is designed for HR leaders and talent acquisition professionals seeking to grow their teams through global talent while minimizing operational risk. As companies shift to remote and hybrid models, HR teams are being asked to build a global talent footprint at a speed and scale never seen before.
David Nilssen, CEO and co-founder of DOXA® Talent, brings deep, firsthand experience in building high-performing remote teams for hundreds of businesses worldwide. Under his leadership, DOXA® has grown into a fully remote company with more than 900 professionals operating across five continents. The company has become a benchmark in global staffing by helping organizations scale responsibly while maintaining compliance, cultural alignment, and operational security.
This session draws directly from that experience. Attendees will gain insight from someone who has successfully guided businesses through the complexities of global hiring and built one of the industry’s most trusted staffing models.
“Remote work gives companies access to top talent worldwide, but it also introduces new challenges” said Nilssen. “This class is about helping HR leaders grow, build trust across borders, and protect their people and brand as they scale.”
Attendees will walk away with actionable strategies on how to:
- Build a compliant, values-aligned global hiring strategy
- Vet international candidates for cultural and performance fit
- Foster clear communication and trust across time zones and cultures
- Avoid legal and reputational risks associated with unethical outsourcing
Registration is now open via Mile High SHRM: https://www.milehighshrm.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1956080&group=
About DOXA Talent
DOXA® Talent helps growing businesses reduce costs, access global talent, and build borderless teams without losing cultural alignment. The company specializes in full-time staffing solutions backed by enterprise-grade security, operational support, and a people-first approach.
Maureen Birdsall
DOXA Talent
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.