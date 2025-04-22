ADOT’s I-19 technology upgrades will include wrong-way detection

TUCSON – Technology upgrades on Interstate 19 made possible by the Arizona Department of Transportation’s installation of fiber-optic conduit will include wrong-way driver detection and warning systems at multiple locations between Tucson and Nogales.

The $5 million system will be similar to those on Phoenix-area freeways, using thermal cameras to detect wrong-way vehicles and alert law enforcement and the public. It will be the first use of this technology in Southern Arizona.

The wrong-way detection and warning system is part of a $6.2 million intelligent transportation systems project planned along I-19 between Tucson and Nogales. It includes connecting traffic signals along I-19 via fiber-optic cable to improve signal operations by allowing the timing to be monitored and controlled remotely.

Using federal funding and with a goal of helping expand broadband internet in rural Arizona, ADOT has installed fiber-optic conduit along I-19 and I-17 and is now installing fiber-optic conduit along I-40 between Flagstaff and the California line. These installations also enable ADOT to add intelligent transportation systems.

On I-19, wrong-way technology will be installed at the San Xavier Road and Pima Mine Road interchanges. It also will be placed on new overhead message boards: in Green Valley, on I-19 northbound north of Esperanza Boulevard and at I-19 southbound south of Pima Mine Road; and closer to Nogales, on I-19 northbound south of Mariposa Road and on I-19 southbound south of Rio Rico Road.

The automated system uses thermal cameras that detect vehicles going the wrong direction. When wrong-way vehicles are detected at exit ramps or on the highway, the system warns other drivers by posting warnings on overhead message boards. The system also notifies law enforcement so state troopers can plan a faster response to intercept the vehicles than if they relied only on other drivers calling 911.

The system can’t prevent wrong-way driving but has proven to reduce the risk through faster notifications to law enforcement and the public. Research shows a majority of wrong-way drivers are impaired.

The project is expected to be complete in winter 2025/2026.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i19technology.