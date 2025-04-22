Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,041 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar on Taxes for Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 04:12pm

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on April 29 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss taxes for wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Tennessee has a three-tiered system for distributing alcoholic beverages. However, there are some exceptions to this distribution structure regarding wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Join us for this informational webinar as we explore this topic.

Register for the webinar through this website.

The April 29 webinar is part of a free series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscalmyear, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit
www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Webinar on Taxes for Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more