Free Webinar on Taxes for Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on April 29 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss taxes for wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Tennessee has a three-tiered system for distributing alcoholic beverages. However, there are some exceptions to this distribution structure regarding wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Join us for this informational webinar as we explore this topic.

Register for the webinar

The April 29 webinar is part of a free series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website.

