State Senate Passes Environmental Protections in Honor of Earth Day

Emission Limits of Toxic Air Contaminants: This bill, S.4030, sponsored by Senator Fernandez, directs the Department of Environmental Conservation to establish ambient air quality standards and fenceline monitoring for certain toxic air contaminants.

Empowering Lake Associations to Clean Up Lakes: This bill, S.1733, sponsored by Senator Harckham, creates a program to assist municipalities with water quality improvement of water bodies within the municipality managed by lake associations.

Establishes a Delivered Fuels Replacement Program: This bill, S.1668, sponsored by Senator Harckham, authorizes the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to administer a program to provide grants, loans, and financial assistance to support fuel switching for residences from propane or fuel-oil heating systems to efficient electric heat pumps.

Safe Playground Materials: This bill, S.3852-A, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, prohibits manufacturers from including intentionally added PFAS, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHS), or lead as components of playground surfacing materials.

Prohibits Drilling Fluids and Flowback Water for De-icing: This bill, S.2706-A, sponsored by Senator Hoylman-Sigal, prohibits the use of wastewater from hydrofracking, which contains chemicals and radioactive contaminants, and other drilling operations from being used on any highway for any purpose including de-icing or dust suppression.

The Emissions Tampering Act: This bill, S.3828-A, sponsored by Senator Hoylman-Sigal, prohibits the disabling, removal of, and interference with vehicle emission control devices.

The PFAS Discharge Disclosure Act: This bill, S.4574B, sponsored by Senator May, would require certain industrial facilities known or suspected to discharge wastewater containing PFAS and publicly owned wastewater treatment plants to conduct PFAS monitoring and disclose the results from such monitoring.

The Just Energy Transition Act: This bill, S.5111, sponsored by Senator Parker, directs NYSERDA to develop new programs and initiatives in consultation with other state agencies and stakeholders to facilitate the replacement and redevelopment of New York’s oldest and most polluting fossil fuel generation facilities by 2030.

Implementing Enhanced Public Participation Plans: This bill, S.4513, sponsored by Senator Ramos, would require applicants for environmental permits for major projects near a disadvantaged or ‘environmental justice community’ to engage in enhanced public participation activities to ensure host communities have input and a voice.

Prohibit Oil and Gas production on Protected State Land: This bill, S.1069, sponsored by Senator Serrano, would prohibit the lease of state forests, reforestation areas, wildlife management areas, and unique areas for the purpose of oil and gas production.