Brianna Lizotte’s JUNO Nomination Shines a Spotlight on Métis Music and Culture

Métis fiddler Brianna Lizotte’s JUNO nomination highlights the power of cultural storytelling, community, and the growing recognition of Indigenous artists.

There were 67 Indigenous nominees this year, the most ever. Just to be among them was incredible. It’s inspired me to keep creating.” — Brianna Lizotte

SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis fiddler and cultural advocate Brianna Lizotte has been nominated for a prestigious JUNO Award in the Traditional Indigenous Artist of the Year category, marking a powerful moment not only in her musical journey but also in the broader celebration of Métis artistry and identity across Canada.Raised in Sylvan Lake and now living in Sherwood Park, Brianna’s connection to fiddle music began at just ten years old, deeply inspired by her family’s legacy of music, kitchen parties, and cultural storytelling. What began as a childhood dream—sparked by home videos of her grandfather and great-uncles playing traditional tunes—has since evolved into a vibrant career rooted in cultural reclamation and creative innovation.“This nomination was surreal,” Brianna shared. “I never thought my little album would make it in, but being part of the JUNOs—even just as a nominee—has changed everything. It’s helped grow my music and bring Métis culture to more people than I could’ve imagined.”Her debut album Winston and I , submitted by the team at Bent River Records, features a rich fusion of traditional Métis fiddle rhythms with contemporary elements like jazz horns—an influence from her time studying at MacEwan University and her background in marching band. This unique blend speaks to her lived experience as a modern Métis artist, weaving together tradition and experimentation.A pivotal chapter in Brianna’s journey was her time at Métis Crossing , Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination. From 2019 to 2020, she worked on-site as a cultural interpreter. It was there that she not only deepened her understanding of Métis heritage, but also wrote the heartfelt tune For Leon and Phoebe—a tribute to the caretakers who welcomed her with warmth and guided her through her early adult years.“Spaces like Métis Crossing are so important,” she said. “They bring the community together and allow Métis people—and non-Indigenous people too—to understand and feel what it means to live and breathe this culture. It’s where I found my footing, both musically and personally.”Despite not taking home the JUNO this year, Brianna’s performance at the JUNO Honouring Ceremony presented by Destination Indigenous—where she showcased her original music alongside her percussionist husband—left a lasting impression. “There were 67 Indigenous nominees this year, the most ever. Just to be among them was incredible. It’s inspired me to keep creating.”Looking ahead, Brianna continues to share Métis history through workshops and performances across the country, including her interactive “Learn Métis History” series. With her roots firmly planted in community, culture, and music, this rising artist is one to watch.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination. Located along the North Saskatchewan River, it stands as a place for Métis people to share their stories, culture, and traditions year-round. Through immersive experiences, from traditional art workshops to Indigenous-inspired cuisine and educational programming, Métis Crossing connects visitors with the richness of Métis heritage in meaningful and memorable ways. Whether staying in a sky-watching dome or exploring our wildlife park, each visit to Métis Crossing offers a deeper understanding of the Métis people and their contributions to Canada’s cultural landscape.For media inquiries, interviews, or photos, please contact:

