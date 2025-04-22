CBP seizes more than $9.2 million of counterfeit luxury jewelry in a single shipment

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the El Paso port of entry recently seized a shipment of counterfeit designer jewelry with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $9,222,800, had the goods been genuine.

Counterfeit jewelry item seized by CBP.

The consignment shipment was intercepted on April 9, originating from China, and destined for a residence in El Paso. The package contained 1,708 jewelry items such as rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces, which resembled the well-known luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Alhambra” line. CBP worked with the trademark holder to confirm that the goods were not a legitimate product, and the seizure was authorized April 21.

"CBP officers inspect arriving international parcels for a variety of reasons to include protecting American consumers from potential safety violations and rooting out counterfeit goods that may be supporting an underground economy that thrives on deception and exploitation. Buying counterfeit luxury jewelry may seem like a bargain, but it may also be fueling criminal enterprises involved in money laundering, forced labor, and even organized crime,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Counterfeit goods are generally poor-quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues.”

CBP seized the shipment which was manifested as accessories and bracelets worth $15,480. The investigation is ongoing.

CBP recommends consumers keep the following helpful hints in mind when shopping for discounts:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder, original manufacturer, or from authorized retailers.

Educate yourself on prices of legitimate goods. If the item is priced well below fair market value, the likelihood is higher that the merchandise being considered for purchase is counterfeit. If a price seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

Stay away from web sites that do not offer customer service contact information, return policies, and legitimate phone numbers.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers for more detailed information.

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with state and federal import regulations.

Counterfeit jewelry item seized by CBP.

The dangers of buying counterfeit products aren’t always obvious to consumers. Particularly, when shopping online, beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers. For more information, visit The Truth Behind Counterfeits page.

Suspected intellectual property rights violations, fraud, or illegal trade activity can be reported by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violations Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. Violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.