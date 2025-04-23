TRILOGY Marks Grand Opening of Northwest Side Behavioral Healthcare Site with Open House May 2

Community Provider Expands Care Access, Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month with Ribbon-Cutting, remarks by Cook County Pres. Preckwinkle, Rep. LaPointe

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILOGY, a nonprofit community mental and behavioral healthcare organization, will host a Grand Opening/Open House event at its new office and program space in the Edgebrook community on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The event will take place on Friday, May 2 at 1:00 PM at 6200 N Hiawatha Ave.

Speakers include Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Representative Lindsey LaPointe, as well as a statement of purpose from Trilogy President and CEO Susan Doig.

This new location represents a major expansion of Trilogy’s services in a high-need area, allowing the organization to meet rising demand for accessible, community-based mental healthcare. With site intake and client services already underway, the Northwest-side space will serve as a hub for individual, group, and family therapy, as well as services for individuals with co-occurring substance use disorders. Trilogy will also offer supported employment services and intensive community outreach aimed at helping individuals remain stable in the community and avoid hospitalization or incarceration.​

The expansion is made possible in large part by a $1 million grant from Cook County Health’s Office of Behavioral Health through the Stronger Together Initiative. This initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by Cook County Government.

“Through these grants Cook County is demonstrating its commitment to building up our county’s mental health infrastructure at the neighborhood level,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Organizations like Trilogy provide low-barrier, community based services that are critical to breaking down some of the walls that keep people from accessing care. Cook County is better thanks to the work they do.”

“As health care providers, Cook County Health knows the importance of collaboration,” said Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis. “I am thrilled that we are able to support organizations like Trilogy to improve the health of Cook County residents. This expansion helps to ensure people can get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

“The need for mental and behavioral healthcare continues to increase, and Trilogy is growing because we know we can do more to support more individuals and families,” said Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC, TRILOGY President & CEO. “Grants like the Stronger Together Initiative, in addition to private dollars, make it possible for Trilogy to grow and serve more people,” says Doig. “The Cook County Health grant allows us to invest in new space, and helps us hire and onboard clinicians. It’s a catalyst for growing life-saving care and creates jobs in the community.”

Additional support has been provided by the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation and the Visiting Nurse Association Foundation.​

This event highlights a broader effort by Trilogy to expand access to essential mental health services across Chicago, with another new mental wellness center currently in development on the South Side in the Chatham neighborhood. Services at the new location are offered in Spanish and provided regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. The site is anticipated to serve hundreds of children, families, and adults at the new Northwest Side site in its first year.​

Event details:

TRILOGY

6200 N Hiawatha Ave, 4th Floor

Chicago, IL 60646 ​

Friday, May 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM

RSVPs appreciated for planning purposes but not required: Development@TrilogyInc.org

People seeking information about services are encouraged to call 773.382.4060 or email intake@trilogyinc.org

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit community mental healthcare organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in mental health recovery to build meaningful, independent lives.

For over 50 years, Trilogy has supported individuals struggling with serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, depression, and other conditions, often alongside challenges such as substance use or homelessness.

In 2024, Trilogy served 3,300 clients across Chicago, delivering a full spectrum of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the city’s most marginalized populations. Learn more at TrilogyInc.org

About Cook County Health

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health (CCH) serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of two hospitals, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health, Correctional Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and CountyCare, a Medicaid managed care health plan. Through the health system and the health plan, CCH cares for more than 600,000 individuals each year, and its physicians are experts in their fields, committed to providing their patients with comprehensive, compassionate and cutting-edge care. Today, CCH is transforming the provision of health care in Cook County by promoting community-based primary and preventive care, growing an innovative, collaborative health plan and enhancing the patient experience.

About Cook County Government

Cook County is the second largest county in the United States representing 5.2 million residents in Illinois. The President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Cook County and oversees the Offices Under the President and presides as president of the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Media Contact

Jeff Fenwick, Trilogy

jfenwick@trilogyinc.org

Text or call: 773.837.2916

