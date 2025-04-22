Three Large-Scale Energy Projects Gain Approvals

To celebrate Earth Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission (ORES) has issued final siting permits to develop and operate Foothills Solar, a 40 megawatt (MW) solar facility in the Town of Mayfield in Fulton County; Rock District Solar, a 20 MW solar facility in the towns of Seward and Carlisle in Schoharie County; and York Run Solar, a 90 MW solar facility in the towns of Kiantone and Busti in Chautauqua County. The projects will create good-paying jobs, invest in crucial infrastructure, and increase tax revenues for local schools and other community priorities.

“On Earth Day, New York is proud to announce its latest investment in solar and wind technology, upholding our commitment to build a clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With refined siting protocols through the establishment of ORES four years ago, New York is expediting permitting for clean energy projects – all while creating good-paying jobs throughout the state. These projects are a testament to New York’s commitment to sustainability and resiliency in the face of a changing climate.”

Together, the Foothills, Rock District and York Run solar facilities will contribute a combined 150 MW of clean, renewable energy to New York’s electric grid while offsetting over 97,000 metric tons of CO2 and providing power for approximately 40,000 average-sized homes.

The new solar facilities will consist of the solar array and associated support equipment, along with an interconnection substation, fencing, access roads, and an operations and maintenance building. The facilities will interconnect to the New York electrical grid via new points of interconnection, located on National Grid’s transmission lines.

The projects were approved in less than the one-year timeframe required under the law, and were issued after a thorough, timely, and transparent review process that included public comment periods and hearings.

Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission Executive Director Zeryai Hagos said, “As the state approaches 4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy permitted, ORES continues to advance New York’s nation-leading clean energy policies while being responsive to community feedback and protecting the environment.”

These three projects are anticipated to create a total of 240 jobs during construction and mark 24 clean energy projects approved by ORES since 2021, when it was created to accelerate permitting for renewable energy generation. New York State has approved 28 large-scale solar and wind projects since 2021, including 24 permitted by ORES and four approved by the NYS Siting Board under Article 10, the statute that governed solar and wind projects over 25MW prior to the creation of ORES. The 28 permitted facilities represent 3.7 gigawatts of new clean, renewable energy.

ORES’ decision for these facilities follows a detailed and transparent review process with robust public participation to ensure the proposed project meets or exceeds the requirements of Article VIII of the New York State Public Service Law and its implementing regulations. The Foothills Solar application was deemed complete on June 25, 2024, and a draft permit was issued by ORES on August 26, 2024; the application for the Rock District Solar application was deemed complete on June 10, 2024, and a draft permit was issued by ORES on August 2, 2024; the York Run Solar application was deemed complete on October 9, 2024, and a draft permit was issued by ORES on December 6, 2024. These solar power projects meaningfully advance New York’s clean energy goals while establishing the State as a paradigm for efficient, transparent, and thorough siting permitting process of major renewable energy facilities.

Today’s decisions may be obtained by going to the ORES website at https://dps.ny.gov/ores-permit-applications.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.