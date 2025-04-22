NorthMark Strategies selects Spartanburg County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – NorthMark Strategies (NorthMark), a multi-strategy investment firm, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $2.8 billion investment will create at least 27 new jobs and is expected to utilize regional businesses and suppliers for regular maintenance and operations support.

NorthMark provides strategic advice, asset management and value-added services to privately owned companies around the world. The Spartanburg facility will be the company’s fifth U.S. operation.

NorthMark’s new operation, located at 4000 South Pine Street in Spartanburg, will serve as a state-of-the-art, high-performance computing center designed to support a portfolio of businesses in the engineering and technology sectors. Once operational, the facility will generate its own power on-site, ensuring minimal impact on the power grid.

Initial operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026 with further development phases to follow. Individuals interested in joining the NorthMark team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

"Of the more than 100 locations across the country we considered, Spartanburg stood out for its strong community, skilled workforce, dynamic economy and strategic advantages. Our investment in this high-performance computing center solidifies our commitment to building for future growth and being prepared to meet the growing demand for HPC capabilities among our current and future investment partners head-on." -NorthMark Strategies President Jen Byrne

“NorthMark Strategies’ $2.8 billion investment is a milestone moment for Spartanburg County, and a clear reflection of the confidence companies have in our state. This project further positions South Carolina as a national leader in technology and innovation. We proudly welcome NorthMark to South Carolina and look forward to the impact they’ll have for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With NorthMark Strategies establishing operations in Spartanburg County, South Carolina continues to add to its already impressive technology industry. We celebrate this remarkable investment in the Upstate and all it will mean for our state and our people. Congratulations to NorthMark and Spartanburg County on this announcement and the opportunities it will bring.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome NorthMark Strategies to Spartanburg and look forward to the opportunities this project will bring to our community. Spartanburg will greatly benefit from this highly unique and dynamic investment for years to come. What makes this project even more exciting is that it comes at zero cost to taxpayers and places little to no demand on our existing infrastructure.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS