The Nuclear Company to Establish Engineering & Construction Office in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Nuclear Company, a pioneer in the modernization of nuclear construction that is leading fleet-scale deployment of nuclear power across America, today announced the opening of its primary engineering and construction office in Columbia. The new office will create more than 100 jobs as the company works to evaluate sites for its first 6-gigawatt fleet of nuclear reactors.

The Nuclear Company is responding to America’s surging energy demand with an innovative approach that redefines nuclear construction. By adopting fleet-scale deployment, The Nuclear Company aims to avoid previous industry pitfalls through a design-once, build-many methodology that lowers costs and minimizes delays. This approach leverages advanced construction and manufacturing methods alongside cutting-edge digital technologies, such as AI-driven site selection, real-time construction updates, and integrated supply chain logistics.

The announcement follows the closing of the company's Series A funding round led by Eclipse. This funding also includes follow-on investments from CIV, an investment firm that backs and builds companies at the vanguard of energy and industry, as well as True Ventures, Wonder Ventures, Goldcrest Capital, and MCJ Collective.

QUOTES:

"America’s longstanding leadership in nuclear power is threatening to slip away. China has built 37 reactors in the past decade, with 30 more under construction and another 80 expected in the next 10 years. In that time, America has built only two reactors, with none under construction. We can’t stand to lose nuclear and its technology development like we lost manufacturing and all of its jobs. Beyond that, AI and the electrification of everything need nuclear’s firm, clean baseload power. The Nuclear Company is coming to South Carolina to show how we can meet these challenges and continue to grow both employment and the American economy at large." - Jonathan Webb, The Nuclear Company Co-founder & CEO

"When South Carolina attracts businesses like The Nuclear Company, it strengthens our economy, creates new opportunities for our people, and reinforces our position as a leader in energy innovation. Reliable, affordable energy is essential for our future prosperity, and this investment marks another step toward securing a bright future for our state. As our population increases and technology advances, expanding nuclear power will be critical to meeting our energy needs." - Gov. Henry McMaster

"U.S. reindustrialization depends heavily on the availability of low cost and clean baseload power. However, our country’s ability to scale nuclear power is one of the most critical challenges of our time. The Nuclear Company is taking a disciplined, scalable approach to nuclear construction — one that mirrors the industrialization and rapid scaling we’ve seen in other sectors like automotive and aerospace. Eclipse is thrilled to support this team as they execute on their ambitious mission." - Greg Reichow, Partner at Eclipse and former Vice President of Production at Tesla, who will join The Nuclear Company’s board

