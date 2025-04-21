Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 21 include the following:

Tuesday, April 22 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the grand opening of Milo’s Tea Company's manufacturing and distribution facility, Milo’s Spartanburg Plant, 6684 US-221, Moore, S.C.

Wednesday, April 23 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the EMS Legislative Breakfast, Blatt Building, Room 112, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the College of Arts and Sciences Naming Ceremony at the University of South Carolina, Historic Horseshoe, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the SC STEM Signing Day, Statehouse, Southside Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 24 at 1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Ceremony and Press Conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Members of the media covering the ceremony should plan to arrive at 1:15 PM. The press conference is expected to begin at approximately 3:00 PM.

Thursday, April 24 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit the YMCA Summerville, The Ponds YMCA, 101 Pottery Circle, Summerville, S.C.

Thursday, April 24 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 National Council of Insurance Legislators Spring National Meeting’s Welcome Reception, Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 14 included:

Monday, April 14

11:00 AM: Economic development call.

1:30 PM: Economic development call.

4:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, April 15

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Palmetto Citizens Corporate Headquarters Groundbreaking Ceremony, 1320 Washington Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 16

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:20 PM: Call with President Donald J. Trump.

Thursday, April 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:50 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster visited with students from Hammond School of Columbia.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the German American Chamber of Commerce's South Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Business Conference, Hilton Greenville, 45 W Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, April 18

4:20 PM: Agency call.