PatchMaster Launches New Location in Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield Counties

Sales and Talent Acquisition Leader, Joe Piacente, Combines Corporate Expertise and Construction Skill to Build a Customer-Focused Drywall Repair Business

PatchMaster allows me to blend my love for home improvement with my background in business development, customer service, and leadership.” — Joe Piacente, PatchMaster Westchester Putnam Darien

PATTERSON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the nation’s fastest-growing drywall repair franchise, proudly announces the launch of a new franchise location serving Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties in New York, and Fairfield County in Connecticut, under the ownership of Joe Piacente.Piacente brings over 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C sales, as well as a decade of leading global talent acquisition teams. Known for his ability to drive growth, lead high-performing teams, and streamline operations, Piacente is now combining that strategic business background with his hands-on experience in light construction, including drywall repair, painting, and finish carpentry.“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on delivering results, leading with integrity, and building strong relationships,” said Piacente. “PatchMaster allows me to blend my love for home improvement with my background in business development, customer service, and leadership. I’m excited to deliver high-quality craftsmanship and a reliable service experience to my community.”Piacente discovered PatchMaster through a franchise broker and was impressed by the brand’s professionalism, collaborative culture, and established support system. Conversations with existing franchise owners reinforced his decision to join a network where entrepreneurial freedom is encouraged and peer support is the standard In his role as franchise owner, Piacente will be actively involved in day-to-day operations, ensuring exceptional service and creating a positive environment for both customers and employees. His goal is to build a trusted local brand known for quality, integrity, and community connection.“We’re thrilled to welcome Joe Piacente to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His unique combination of business acumen, construction expertise, and people-first leadership makes him an ideal fit for our brand. We look forward to watching him thrive and make a meaningful impact in the communities he serves.”PatchMaster Westchester Putnam Darien is now open and scheduling appointments. For more information or to request a quote, contact Joe Piacente at patchmaster.com/westchester-putnam-darien/ or call (914) 306-5959.ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $54,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 185 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

