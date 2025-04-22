Submit Release
Auditor General DeFoor Presents Wyoming Area High School with ‘Be Money $mart Commendation

EXETER, Pa. – In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today presented Wyoming Area High School with a ‘Be Money $mart’ commendation recognizing the administration’s efforts to prepare its students for a brighter and more financially secure future.

“Wyoming Area High School has demonstrated a strong commitment to the future success of its students teaching financial literacy as part of its curriculum,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Knowing how money works is an essential part of life, and the skills these students are learning will help them on their journey to financial success. I’m so proud to present the administration with this recognition for its great work.”

The Auditor General has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

