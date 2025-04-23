The superior data reduction capabilities of Dell PowerStore improve storage efficiency and reduce costs

Lower storage costs and increase efficiency with the superior data reduction capabilities of Dell PowerStore Infographic: Lower storage costs and increase efficiency with the superior data reduction capabilities of Dell PowerStore

In third-party tests, a PowerStore array achieved a data reduction ratio of 5.4:1, surpassing the industry-leading guarantee of 5:1 ratio that Dell offers

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations increasingly adopt private cloud environments to manage diverse, data-intensive workloads, the need for efficient storage solutions has never been more critical. Dell PowerStore addresses this challenge by offering advanced data reduction capabilities that enable organizations to store a given data set using much less physical storage space. This increases the effective capacity of their storage, letting them use fewer drives and less hardware, which leads to a smaller data center footprint and savings in the areas of hardware, power, cooling, and software licensing.Dell provides the best data reduction guarantee in the industry, offering to deliver a 5:1 ratio on its PowerStore™ systems. (1) The Dell Data Reduction Ratio guarantee applies to the entire PowerStore product line, from the entry-level 500T array up to the highest-end PowerStore 9200T.Principled Technologies performed rigorous testing to measure the data reduction capabilities of the PowerStore array and five competing solutions, two HCI solutions and three array-based storage solutions. As the test report states, “The Dell solution more than lived up to its guarantee, achieving a data reduction ratio of 5.4:1. By contrast, the other solutions we tested delivered lower data reduction ratios, ranging from 1.7:1 to 4.2:1. This makes the Dell PowerStore line of storage devices the logical choice for organizations that want to save by maximizing the effective capacity of their storage.”In addition to its impressive data reduction capabilities, Dell PowerStore features an intuitive management interface designed to simplify operations for IT administrators. PowerStore also features built-in machine learning algorithms that enhance performance and efficiency, allowing organizations to focus on innovation rather than routine maintenance tasks. In the report, PT has included an Expert perspective highlighting the ease-of-use features that set PowerStore apart.To learn more about Dell PowerStore, its data reduction capabilities, and other strengths, read the report at https://facts.pt/Z15AnNC or view the infographic at https://facts.pt/cN9cOO4 (1) Brian Henderson, “Future-Proof Your Savings with PowerStore’s Advanced Data Reduction,” https://www.dell.com/en-us/blog/future-proof-your-savings-with-powerstore-s-advanced-data-reduction/ About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

