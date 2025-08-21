Principled Technologies finds IT admins can deploy and manage mixed-CPU PC fleets using identical methods

Equal time, equal tools: Measuring PC deployment time in multi-vendor environments

Deploying and managing laptops with AMD Ryzen AI and Intel Core Ultra processors required the same process and comparable hands-on time

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Principled Technologies released a report outlining hands-on testing comparing deployment and management processes for laptops powered by AMD processors and those powered by Intel processors. The study demonstrates that IT administrators can deploy, update, wipe, and reimage mixed-CPU PC fleets using identical methods and nearly the same amount of hands-on time, regardless of processor.The study highlights how using identical deployment and management methods across a mixed-CPU laptop fleet can reduce IT complexity, allowing IT teams to focus more on high-impact activities. With consistent hands-on times and streamlined processes, organizations can simplify endpoint management, improve operational efficiency, and free up IT resources to focus on strategic initiatives.Key findings from the report include:• Identical deployment and management steps required for both AMD and Intel processor-powered laptops• Similar hands-on deployment time for AMD and Intel processor-powered laptops• Identical process to complete several common management tasks for AMD and Intel processor-powered laptopsThe report notes: “With an equivalent process to deploy, update, wipe, and reimage devices, and nearly the same amount of required hands-on time regardless of processor, our test results demonstrate that concerns about managing a mixed-processor fleet with two separate deployment processes can become a thing of the past. Consistent methods allow IT administrators to spend less time learning new processes and more time supporting your organizations’ growth through improved user support, robust security measures, and innovative technology projects.”To learn more about how deploying and managing mixed-CPU PC fleets can be simpler, read the full report at https://facts.pt/pbfF2PF About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

