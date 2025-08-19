Security features in Dell, HP, and Lenovo PC systems: A research-based comparison

A comprehensive suite of below-the-operating-system (OS) features set Dell apart from competitors HP and Lenovo.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PC security is a major concern for decision-makers who understand the high cost of potential breaches. To help those considering purchasing Dell Technologies, HP, or Lenovo PCs, Principled Technologies (PT) conducted research into nine security features using the published materials of each original equipment manufacturer (OEM). PT found that Dell fully supports nine critical security capabilities designed to prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate firmware and hardware threats, ensuring enterprise devices remain secure and compliant:• Signed manifest of factory configuration—available both on device* and via cloud (Secured Component Verification)• BIOS verification on-demand via off-host measurements• Intel Management Engine firmware verification via off-host measurements• BIOS image capture for analysis• Early and ongoing attack sequence detection (Indicators of Attack)• Common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) detection and remediation• User credentials storage via dedicated hardware (SafeID with ControlVault 3+)• Hardware-assisted security with Dell, Intel, and CrowdStrike• Below-the-OS telemetry integrationThe report states, “Based on publicly available documentation, Dell appears to support all nine of the below-the-OS security features evaluated. HP fully supports one feature and partially supports two, while Lenovo fully supports one and offers partial support for one other.”PT found that among the unique advantages Dell offers is Secured Component Verification (SCV), which offers both on-device and cloud-based signed manifest verification for factory configurations. This includes an air-gapped option ideal for high-security environments such as federal agencies. Dell is also the only OEM providing off-host BIOS and Intel Management Engine firmware verification against known-good references stored securely in the cloud, enabling remote attestation aligned with Zero Trust principles.At a time when enterprises face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting firmware and hardware layers, it’s critical to prioritize PC security. To explore the Principled Technologies report about industry-leading security solutions from Dell, visit https://facts.pt/B4rJQgV *Availability based on select SKUs in North America market.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

