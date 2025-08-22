New study shows benefits of HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PCs with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 CPUs

Supercharge AI performance with the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC Infographic

Compared to Intel Core Ultra processor-based Dell and Lenovo PCs, PT found that this AI PC offered higher performance and better user experiences

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is changing the business landscape across industries. For businesses looking to boost performance for on-device AI processing—whether for faster workflows or enhanced security—a system purpose-built for AI can be a productivity boon. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the performance of three PCs: an HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor, a Dell Pro 14 Premium laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor with Intel vPro, and a Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Gen 1 powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor with Intel vPro.According to the report, “Our results show that the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC achieved higher performance in productivity and AI workloads. Additionally, with long-lasting battery life, easy-to- replace parts, a built-in AI assistant, and useful privacy features, this AI PC could be the key to getting more out of your workday—now and into the future.”Earning higher performance scores from the Cinebench 2024, Geekbench 6, PassMark PerformanceTest 11, LM Studio, and Procyon AI Computer Vision benchmarks, the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC also delivered up to 15 hours and 11 minutes of battery life. When PT examined serviceability, they found that it took less time to remove and replace the system’s battery and keyboard. PT also assessed each system’s built-in AI assistants and evaluated built-in privacy protections, finding more features and functionality from the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC. Plus, it remained up to 13.6°F cooler under an intensive workload.The report concludes, “A device and processor built to tackle tough AI workloads can empower users to make the most of today’s and tomorrow’s tech. With a nearly two-workday battery life, the HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC we tested also offered strong benchmark performance, comfortable physical user experiences, serviceable parts, a built-in AI assistant, and smart privacy protection features. Our test results indicate that compared to a Dell Pro 14 Premium and a Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14, each powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor with Intel vPro, the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 375 processor-powered HP EliteBook X G1a 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC is a standout choice for performance and features.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/5pDIt0t or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/Yq5HmLr About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

