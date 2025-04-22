Virginia Man Facing Felony Charges In Connection With Multiple Alleged Armed Road Rage Incidents In Maryland

April 22, 2025

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – A Virginia man is facing felony charges in connection with multiple alleged armed road rage incidents in Maryland.

The accused is identified as Perry Ellis Barmore, 34, of Alexandria, Virginia. Barmore is charged in connection to two unrelated violent crimes: a firearm brandishing and shooting, both of which were reported to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack.

On February 25, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to outer loop Interstate 495, in the area of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, for a report of a firearm brandishing. The victim told police that a suspect, driving a gray Jeep, pointed a firearm at them during an alleged road rage incident. The victim was uninjured in the incident.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation and identified Barmore as the suspect. Barmore was charged with felony use of a firearm and two counts of second-degree assault. A search warrant was served by the Alexandria Police Department and a loaded handgun was seized at his residence in Virginia. He was subsequently arrested and released to home detention on March 14.

Further investigation linked Barmore to an alleged road-rage incident on August 24, 2024 in the area of Maryland Route 202 near White House Road. In that case, the victim told police that a driver of a gray Jeep fired a shot at him during an alleged road rage incident. The victim was also uninjured in this incident.

On April 18, the Maryland State Apprehension Team and United States Marshal’s Service – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barmore in Virginia. Pursuant to a felony arrest warrant, Barmore is charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and other firearm-related offenses. He is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov