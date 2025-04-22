Memphis Athletics and Nobody Trashes Tennessee Team Up for Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics and the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign are again joining forces for the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day. Held on Tuesday, April 22, from 10-11:15 a.m., the community cleanup includes coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff.

“Memphis Athletics is proud to participate in the Fifth Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day,” University of Memphis Senior Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ed Scott, Ph.D. said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are excited to have an impact on the University community and do our part to keep our campus beautiful. Partnering with Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee program is something our department looks forward to each year which provides us an opportunity to support a great cause.”

The annual event cleans up several roads around the University of Memphis campus and nearby neighborhoods. In addition to beautifying Memphis communities, the cleanup aims to raise awareness of Tennessee's litter problem.

At this very moment, more than 88 million pieces of litter are on Tennessee's public roads, and we all should do our part to help end littering. Litter damages the environment, gets into our waterways, endangers our wildlife, is a detractor to our beautiful state, and costs TDOT more than $35 million a year to clean up.

"Memphis Athletics has been a valued partner of Nobody Trashes Tennessee for many years, and we are excited to continue collaborating with coaches, staff, and student-athletes," said Preston Elliott, Deputy Commissioner/Bureau of Planning. "We are grateful for these volunteers teaming up to ensure our state remains clean, safe, and beautiful through participation in Earth Day and spring cleanup events!"

Cleanup participants will meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center, where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instructions. They will clean up along four routes along Southern Ave. and S. Highland St.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee partners with organizations like Memphis Athletics on cleanup events across the state all year. Learn more about the state's litter reduction and education efforts and how to help end littering at NobodyTrashesTennessee.com.

Two ways to get involved include the Adopt-A-Highway Program and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).



