Youth Championing the SDGs through Co-Operative Education

A recent UVic University of Victoria Co-op student, Ms. Erica Dolman, recounted her experience at UNITAR,

emphasizing the importance to express ideas and express yourself to your colleagues and teams because this is what makes change.

Former UVic Co-op student, Ms. Joy Stalteri reflected on the significance of

“working in a diverse and dynamic environment surrounded by colleagues all over the world who were passionate, kind, and committed to their work was incredibly inspiring”

Both, Ms. Erica Dolman and Ms. Joy Stalteri supported the design of training tools for the UNITAR Breastfeeding Education Initiative, producing microlearning courses aimed at providing practical knowledge on the benefits of breastfeeding, supporting the delivery of learning webinars for nurses world-wide and helping with preparations for training workshops. Through the UNITAR Breastfeeding Education Initiative, students participated in contributing to interconnected SDGs related to the global health field through capacity-building activities, public awareness, and partnership development.

Former Co-op student Mr. Stephen Joyce also highlighted

Joining the UNITAR team has been a empowering experience in which I have obtained invaluable professional growth, mentorship and upskilling.

Talking about The UVic Co-op Programme, in partnership with CIFAL Victoria, Dr. Crystal Tremblay, Director of CIFAL Victoria, Faculty Member of the Department of Geography, University of Victoria, says that it seeks to

Integrate global perspectives and innovative ideas, thereby enriching co-operative students’ skills development and positive impacts for host organizations to progress the SDGs together. In collaboration with UNITAR, these young professionals inspire future generations to explore new ways to advance sustainable development.

Furthermore, Karima Ramji, Associate Director, International, Indigenous and Accessibility, Co-operative Education Program and Career Services, highlighted

Incorporating local contexts in global initiatives creates tangible impacts and the University of Victoria recognizes the value of community participation through the Co-operative Program. Students are able to envision the role of the UN in their communities, infusing global development approaches to local contexts and shaping the change they seek to ignite in their environment.

Talking about the program, Dr. Nicole Bates-Eamer, Associate Director of CIFAL Victoria, stressed that,

Students participating in this Co-op Program are empowered and supported to become changemakers, applying their skills in workplaces dedicated to creating meaningful, positive change both locally and globally. Through their experiences at UNITAR, UVic students actively work on pressing global challenges—such as climate action, global health, and social equity—while also gaining professional skills and official academic accreditation.

Ms. Estrella Merlos, Deputy Head of UNITAR’s CIFAL Global Network, said that