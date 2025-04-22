Child Care Scholarship Program to Temporarily Freeze New Enrollments Starting May 1

April 22, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (April 22, 2025) – Due to program funding capacity, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) will implement a temporary enrollment freeze for the Child Care Scholarship (CCS) Program, effective Thursday, May 1.

The enrollment freeze comes in response to unprecedented growth in the program, which provides child care assistance to eligible families across Maryland. Since January 2023, demand has increased by 87% as over 21,000 additional children have enrolled. Currently enrolled families will continue to receive benefits without interruption, provided they meet eligibility requirements and complete the recertification process on time. Child care providers will continue to receive payments for currently enrolled children.

Families may continue to submit applications at any time, even after the enrollment freeze begins. Applications submitted during the freeze will be processed; as families are approved, they will be added to a waitlist. Scholarships will be issued once funding becomes available.

The enrollment freeze does not affect families paying privately. Providers may continue to accept new private-pay families. MSDE will provide resources to help programs communicate with families about the freeze and will share regular updates about the program’s status.

For more information, visit the Child Care Scholarship Program website or contact 877-227-0125.

###