Initial Applications Being Accepted for new Infrastructure Funding Program

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025

Starting today, eligible Saskatchewan communities are invited to submit applications for funding through the Provincial-Territorial stream of the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), with applications due by May 20.

"Under the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund, communities will be able to invest in the vital municipal infrastructure that grows our economy, allows for new home construction and improves our overall quality of life," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "With our government's contribution of more than $155 million, a total of over $340 million will be made available to enhance municipal infrastructure in Saskatchewan and I encourage all communities to start preparing for the significant intake planned for September."

CHIF will provide funding for communities to build or improve critical infrastructure related to drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste, supporting more homes throughout the province.

The agreement between Canada and Saskatchewan requires that a set amount of funding be committed by June 30, 2025. The Government of Saskatchewan's initial intake is prioritizing those projects that have committed to housing outcomes, with additional intakes opening this fall.

During this initial intake, more than $23 million will be allocated through the competitive intake to Saskatchewan communities that have been approved for the federal Housing Accelerator Funding (HAF) and communities with at least 30,000 residents. At this time, Government Relations will be accepting applications from Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Moosomin, La Ronge, Radisson, Outlook and Humboldt. This ensures that the submitted projects meet the housing requirements under this CHIF cost-share requirement.

The next intake for CHIF funding applications will begin in mid-September for all eligible Saskatchewan municipalities. Approval of the federal HAF program will not be required for the September intake.

Under CHIF, the federal government will provide $187.9 million and the provincial government will provide more than $155 million to address housing-enabling infrastructure priorities.

For complete eligibility requirements, the online application process and additional information, please visit: Government of Saskatchewan CHIF page.

-30-

For more information, contact: