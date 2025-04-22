Saskatchewan's Most Popular Baby Names for 2024

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025

eHealth Saskatchewan released a list of the top 20 baby names for 2024 today and it shows a lot of movement.

In 2024, Sophia ended Olivia’s nine-year run as the most popular name for baby girls, bumping Olivia down to second spot. Hazel rose from 20th to sixth, Ellie from 19th to fifth, Harper from 17th to eighth, and Isla from 10th to fourth. Ivy lost ground, falling from fifth place last year to 17th place this year. For the first time, Lainey is one of the most popular names for baby girls, coming in at number 20. Sadie and Grace return after being absent from the list for a few years, while Brielle, Nora, Evelyn and Sophie did not return this year after appearing in the top 20 in 2023.

On the boys’ side, Henry jumped from 18th place all the way up to number one, bumping Oliver down to second place while long-time favourites Liam and Noah follow in third and fourth spots respectively. Other favourites like Levi, Hudson, Jack and Theodore remain strong. Daniel appears back on the list for the first time since 2017, and Asher, Alexander, Brooks and Elijah also return after being absent for some years. Muhammad climbed to 13th this year after first appearing in the top 20 in 19th place last year. Another favourite, Leo, fell from fourth place last year to 16th place this year, while Lincoln, Emmett, Ethan and Luke did not return to the top 20 this year.

Check out the top 20 baby names over the last 10 years.

The list of top 20 baby names for 2024 is created with a preliminary count of 13,189 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of April 5, 2025. eHealth is still completing birth registrations from the end of 2024. The number of live births registered in 2023 was 13,080. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.

Top 20 Boy Names Top 20 Girl Names Rank Name Total Named Rank Name Total Named 1 Henry 53 1 Sophia 48 2 Oliver 50 2 Olivia 43 3 Liam 49 3 Charlotte 39 4 Noah 46 4 Isla 39 5 Levi 45 5 Ellie 37 6 Jack 43 6 Hazel 37 7 Theodore 43 7 Violet 36 8 William 43 8 Harper 35 9 Bennett 39 9 Emma 34 10 Hudson 38 10 Sadie 29 11 Alexander 37 11 Scarlett 29 12 Lucas 35 12 Amelia 28 13 Muhammad 35 13 Emily 27 14 Asher 33 14 Grace 27 15 Brooks 33 15 Isabella 27 16 Leo 32 16 Aurora 26 17 Elijah 31 17 Ivy 26 18 Beau 30 18 Lily 26 19 Owen 30 19 Mia 26 20 Daniel 28 20 Lainey 25

