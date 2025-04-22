Saskatchewan's Most Popular Baby Names for 2024
CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025
eHealth Saskatchewan released a list of the top 20 baby names for 2024 today and it shows a lot of movement.
In 2024, Sophia ended Olivia’s nine-year run as the most popular name for baby girls, bumping Olivia down to second spot. Hazel rose from 20th to sixth, Ellie from 19th to fifth, Harper from 17th to eighth, and Isla from 10th to fourth. Ivy lost ground, falling from fifth place last year to 17th place this year. For the first time, Lainey is one of the most popular names for baby girls, coming in at number 20. Sadie and Grace return after being absent from the list for a few years, while Brielle, Nora, Evelyn and Sophie did not return this year after appearing in the top 20 in 2023.
On the boys’ side, Henry jumped from 18th place all the way up to number one, bumping Oliver down to second place while long-time favourites Liam and Noah follow in third and fourth spots respectively. Other favourites like Levi, Hudson, Jack and Theodore remain strong. Daniel appears back on the list for the first time since 2017, and Asher, Alexander, Brooks and Elijah also return after being absent for some years. Muhammad climbed to 13th this year after first appearing in the top 20 in 19th place last year. Another favourite, Leo, fell from fourth place last year to 16th place this year, while Lincoln, Emmett, Ethan and Luke did not return to the top 20 this year.
Check out the top 20 baby names over the last 10 years.
The list of top 20 baby names for 2024 is created with a preliminary count of 13,189 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of April 5, 2025. eHealth is still completing birth registrations from the end of 2024. The number of live births registered in 2023 was 13,080. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.
|
Top 20 Boy Names
|
|
Top 20 Girl Names
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total Named
|
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total Named
|
1
|
Henry
|
53
|
|
1
|
Sophia
|
48
|
2
|
Oliver
|
50
|
|
2
|
Olivia
|
43
|
3
|
Liam
|
49
|
|
3
|
Charlotte
|
39
|
4
|
Noah
|
46
|
|
4
|
Isla
|
39
|
5
|
Levi
|
45
|
|
5
|
Ellie
|
37
|
6
|
Jack
|
43
|
|
6
|
Hazel
|
37
|
7
|
Theodore
|
43
|
|
7
|
Violet
|
36
|
8
|
William
|
43
|
|
8
|
Harper
|
35
|
9
|
Bennett
|
39
|
|
9
|
Emma
|
34
|
10
|
Hudson
|
38
|
|
10
|
Sadie
|
29
|
11
|
Alexander
|
37
|
|
11
|
Scarlett
|
29
|
12
|
Lucas
|
35
|
|
12
|
Amelia
|
28
|
13
|
Muhammad
|
35
|
|
13
|
Emily
|
27
|
14
|
Asher
|
33
|
|
14
|
Grace
|
27
|
15
|
Brooks
|
33
|
|
15
|
Isabella
|
27
|
16
|
Leo
|
32
|
|
16
|
Aurora
|
26
|
17
|
Elijah
|
31
|
|
17
|
Ivy
|
26
|
18
|
Beau
|
30
|
|
18
|
Lily
|
26
|
19
|
Owen
|
30
|
|
19
|
Mia
|
26
|
20
|
Daniel
|
28
|
|
20
|
Lainey
|
25
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.