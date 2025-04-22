Submit Release
Saskatchewan's Most Popular Baby Names for 2024

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025

eHealth Saskatchewan released a list of the top 20 baby names for 2024 today and it shows a lot of movement.

In 2024, Sophia ended Olivia’s nine-year run as the most popular name for baby girls, bumping Olivia down to second spot. Hazel rose from 20th to sixth, Ellie from 19th to fifth, Harper from 17th to eighth, and Isla from 10th to fourth. Ivy lost ground, falling from fifth place last year to 17th place this year. For the first time, Lainey is one of the most popular names for baby girls, coming in at number 20. Sadie and Grace return after being absent from the list for a few years, while Brielle, Nora, Evelyn and Sophie did not return this year after appearing in the top 20 in 2023.

On the boys’ side, Henry jumped from 18th place all the way up to number one, bumping Oliver down to second place while long-time favourites Liam and Noah follow in third and fourth spots respectively. Other favourites like Levi, Hudson, Jack and Theodore remain strong. Daniel appears back on the list for the first time since 2017, and Asher, Alexander, Brooks and Elijah also return after being absent for some years. Muhammad climbed to 13th this year after first appearing in the top 20 in 19th place last year. Another favourite, Leo, fell from fourth place last year to 16th place this year, while Lincoln, Emmett, Ethan and Luke did not return to the top 20 this year.  

The list of top 20 baby names for 2024 is created with a preliminary count of 13,189 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of April 5, 2025. eHealth is still completing birth registrations from the end of 2024. The number of live births registered in 2023 was 13,080. This does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.

Top 20 Boy Names

 

Top 20 Girl Names

Rank

Name

Total Named

 

Rank

Name

Total Named

1

Henry

53

 

1

Sophia

48

2

Oliver

50

 

2

Olivia

43

3

Liam

49

 

3

Charlotte

39

4

Noah

46

 

4

Isla

39

5

Levi

45

 

5

Ellie

37

6

Jack

43

 

6

Hazel

37

7

Theodore

43

 

7

Violet

36

8

William

43

 

8

Harper

35

9

Bennett

39

 

9

Emma

34

10

Hudson

38

 

10

Sadie

29

11

Alexander

37

 

11

Scarlett

29

12

Lucas

35

 

12

Amelia

28

13

Muhammad

35

 

13

Emily

27

14

Asher

33

 

14

Grace

27

15

Brooks

33

 

15

Isabella

27

16

Leo

32

 

16

Aurora

26

17

Elijah

31

 

17

Ivy

26

18

Beau

30

 

18

Lily

26

19

Owen

30

 

19

Mia

26

20

Daniel

28

 

20

Lainey

25

