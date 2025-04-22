Saskatchewan's Building Construction Growth Leads Among Provinces

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2025

Province Ranks First for Investment in Building Construction

Today, Statistics Canada numbers show an increase of 29.9 per cent in February 2025 compared to February 2024 for building construction investment in the province. This places Saskatchewan first among the provinces for year-over-year growth.

"These numbers reflect Saskatchewan's strong economy, and continued growth in capital investment as more people are choosing to build and grow their families here in our province," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Whether they are building new housing, new infrastructure, or new businesses, they are investing in the future of Saskatchewan."

Investment in building construction is calculated based on the total spending value on building construction within the province.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.77 billion, or 2.3 per cent from 2022. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: