ancora Software, inc. to Attend Epicor Insights 2025 as Platinum Sponsor

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc. announced today that it is a Platinum sponsor of Epicor Insights 2025, the cloud ERP company’s annual global customer conference held this year May 5 – 8, 2025 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.ancora Software powers Epicor’s Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) solution. Our innovative platform utilizing Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning combined with Epicor ECM provides an industry leading AP Automation solution.“Epicor Insights is always an incredible opportunity to connect with customers, partners, and the Epicor team,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora. “As we return as a Platinum Sponsor in 2025, we’re more committed than ever to helping Epicor users modernize and streamline their AP and forms management processes with powerful, intelligent automation.”ancora will be demonstrating how Epicor customers can reduce the manual labor associated with processing AP invoices and other financial documents by up to 85%, along with the new Epicor Summary Forms product for structured forms processing that are not invoices, purchase orders or similar document types. Also, for current Epicor IDC users, we’ll be showcasing the new features and functionality of our latest release.ancora’s presentation times are May 6th at 1:50 in room Reef E and May 6th at 3:50 in room South Seas A. Visit ancora throughout the conference at Booth #40.“At Epicor, we’re striving to make every day easier for the hardest working businesses around – the makers, movers, and sellers across the global supply chain who keep our world turning day in and day out,” said John Carrico, global head of ISV Partners. “Epicor Insights 2025 will bring together nearly 4,000 of our customers to learn, collaborate, and be inspired. And we’re excited for ancora Software to join us this year as a Platinum sponsor as we work together with the Epicor community to create a world of better business.”About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. Its suite of products utilizes advanced, patented technologies including unassisted and assisted machine learning to automate document capture, data extraction, and workflow management. ancora helps organizations across various industries enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and improve decision-making.For more information about ancora Software, Inc., visit https://ancorasoftware.com/

