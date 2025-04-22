7 Game-Changing Nutrition Tips for Kids

How did you transition into running your own nutrition practice?

The transition into my career was gradual and organic. I didn’t have it all figured out, but I knew I wanted to work under an experienced nutritionist to deepen my practical knowledge in such a vast industry. I began sharing more online, took on a few clients, and slowly built my confidence. Becoming a mum halfway through my time at CNM added a whole new layer of perspective and motivation.

After graduating, I reached out to a few people and was lucky to connect with a CNM lecturer who was launching a new wellness company. That connection led to a role at the Harrods Wellness Clinic, where I worked under his guidance and learned so much – from taking bloods to testing for cellular stress. That hands-on experience sparked my interest in longevity and laid the groundwork for where I am today.

I now run the nutrition clinic for his company, The Kyros Project, at Google DeepMind which has been an incredible opportunity. I’ve also had some surreal experiences, like travelling to Riyadh for the Global Longevity Summit to run clinics for royalty. Alongside this, I’ve been building my private practice both in-person and online and have had the privilege of working with some amazing clients, including a few celebrities.

How did you get your business started?

The first thing I focused on was building genuine, authentic connections. I knew how important networking would be, so I pushed myself to show up – even when it felt a bit daunting. As a newly qualified Nutritional Therapist, stepping into a space filled with experienced practitioners and big names was intimidating. But I’ve learned that amazing things really do happen on the other side of fear.

In the beginning, I offered my services for free in exchange for testimonials. It was a great way to gain experience, build confidence, and start forming real connections. That phase was so valuable – not just for growing my skills, but for finding my footing in the industry.

At the same time, I started showing up online. I wasn’t polished (I still cringe at some of my early posts!), but I was honest. I spoke about the things I knew other mums were going through, because I was right there too. I kept it simple at first: practical nutrition tips, easy family meals, and things that felt natural to share. As my confidence grew, so did the depth of my content.

Behind the scenes, I put a lot of energy into getting the foundations right – setting up booking systems, refining client resources, and creating a smooth, professional process. I wanted anyone who worked with me to feel supported and cared for from the start

Word of mouth and personal referrals were a big part of how things took off in the early days. I didn’t try to rush it – finding your own style takes time, and building a solid business and reputation is all about consistency and patience. But after four years of studying (with a baby, a break-up and a pandemic in the middle!), I was ready to put myself out there.

Looking back, the best thing I did was simply start. It wasn’t about having everything perfect or knowing all the answers – it was about taking that first step and letting things evolve. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you need it all figured out before you begin, but the magic really happens once you get going and stay open to learning along the way.