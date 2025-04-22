Superintendent Degenfelder & WDE Launch Teacher Innovation Network: Connecting Wyoming Educators To Share Best Practices Used In Wyoming Schools

Superintendent Megan Degenfedler and the Wyoming Department of Education announce the Innovator Network to nurture educator professional development (PD) developed by Wyoming educators to meet the needs of Wyoming educators. The Innovator Network will support teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, and anyone involved in the Wyoming school system by providing a space to connect, share, and take charge of their professional growth.

“We created an Innovation Team at WDE several years ago, and it continues to deliver for Wyoming students. Our Chief Innovation Officer, Nathan Tedjeske’s vision for a community of Wyoming educators sharing best practices in innovation is long overdue. We have excellence occurring all over our state. Instead of spending countless dollars on out-of-state consultants, it is time we pay our best and brightest to deliver content that we already know works for Wyoming,” said Superintendent Degenfelder.

The network rethinks how educators learn and advance in their careers by creating a community of practice to nurture homegrown ideas created by educators and connecting those ideas to people across the state who share the same passion. The Innovator Network encourages educators to develop and share their innovative ideas with like-minded colleagues, thereby transforming professional learning and growth.

“The best reading instruction expert I know is in Lander. How many schools in Wyoming fly in or pay for trainers from out of state on this same topic? Those same school leaders will have an opportunity to connect with experts from down the road in our own state,” said Aaron Makelkey, History teacher at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.

Educators can easily earn credits for re-licensure by utilizing the Innovator Network to create or enroll in Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board-approved PD opportunities. The system and courses will be provided at no cost to individuals or districts. The improved PD system will use Canvas software, a system widely used by districts and the University of Wyoming, to deliver learning opportunities.

“Imagine a statewide community of practice, educators across Wyoming coming together, not to check a box, but to learn from each other, push each other, and innovate together. In our building we have the mantra, ‘Isolation is the enemy of success.’ This kind of network doesn’t just move the needle on instruction, it does wonders for teacher burnout. It reminds us that we’re not alone, and it gives us a sense of security and belonging that is far too rare in education,” said Darian Samuelson, Science teacher at Upton High School.

Educators who would like to build the community should fill out the sign-up form. Courses will be developed guided by input from the network.