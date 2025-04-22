Macao, China attends the 81st UNESCAP session

MACAU, April 22 - The 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from 21 to 25 April 2025. To enhance the connection and exchange between Macao, China and other UNESCAP members, the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (DSEDT), Mr. Yau Yun Wah, is attending the session as a delegate of Macao, China.

This session is seeing delegates of members discuss around the theme “Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific”. Mr. Yau delivered a keynote speech during the session to introduce the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle in Macao, give an account of the opportunities brought by the Mainland and Macao Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), emphasize Macao’s active participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, share the achievements of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and highlight the SAR Government’s measures for supporting the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises and the field of technology and innovation.

In addition, the session will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific, as well as the progress of issues pertinent to the subsidiary structure of the Commission. Delegates of members are conducting exchanges on better achieving the sustainable development goals and exploring measures for enhancing regional cooperation.

UNESCAP is the regional agency of the United Nations Secretariat for the Asia-Pacific region. Its mission is to assist members in resolving social and economic challenges through regional cooperation and integration. Macao, China has for a long time been participating in UNESCAP’s annual sessions as an associate member and actively supporting its work.