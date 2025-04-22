Sean McNamara’s Holocaust Drama Bau, Artist at War Releases Special Trailer in Honor of Yom HaShoah

Coming to Theaters September 26, 2025

Starring Emile Hirsch and Inbar Lavi, Sean McNamara’s Bau, Artist at War Unveils Special Trailer for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Joseph Bau’s story reminds us that love, creativity, and courage can overcome even the worst darkness. It’s a message we all need—now more than ever. We must never forget.” — Sean McNamara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailer Features Original Song ‘However Long Forever Is,’ Performed by Indie Music Artist Ryn KidAs the world marks Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, on April 24, ShowBiz Direct and Republic Pictures have unveiled a special trailer featuring the original theme song for Sean McNamara’s powerful historical drama Bau, Artist at War, starring Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild, Milk, Lone Survivor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters).The trailer features the official theme song for the film which will have its theatrical release by ShowBiz Direct in the U.S. and Canada on September 26, 2025. The film’s theme song, titled “However Long Forever Is,” is performed by indie pop music star Ryn Kid, and is written by Kid, Andrew Furze and John Coda.Bau, Artist at War stars Hirsch as real-life Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau and is distributed by ShowBiz Direct and Republic Pictures.“We wanted to release this special trailer featuring Ryn Kid’s emotional song to commemorate Yom HaShoah,” comments McNamara. “Joseph Bau’s story reminds us that love, creativity, and courage can overcome even the worst darkness. It’s a message we all need—now more than ever. We must never forget.”The story of creativity, survival, and love based on Joseph Bau’s memoir, Bau, Artist at War tells the inspirational true story of how Bau used his creativity and skills as a forger to help fellow prisoners survive the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he finds hope and love with fellow prisoner Rebecca (Inbar Lavi).The film’s impressive ensemble cast also includes Yan Tual (Outlander), Adam Tsekhman (Legends of Tomorrow), and Josh Zuckerman (School Spirits, Sex Drive, 90210). Edward Foy, Chris Cope, Josh Blacker, Eugene Lipinski, Dalias Blake, Pam Kearns, and Tori Griffith round out the cast.McNamara directed the film from a script by Deborah Smerecnik, Ron Bass, and Sonia Kifferstein. Executive producers are James Truchard, Kelly Tate, Bruce D. Johnson, Lawrence Mortorff, Jeff Hays, Charles Cooper, Allen Lewis, Robert Murdoch, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Luke Taylor and Kevin Mitchell. Producers include McNamara, Smerecnik, David Brookwell, Marc Griffith, and Michelle P. Griffith. Toni Farina is co-producer.For more information visit: www.baumovie.com Republic Pictures, originally founded in 1935, is an acquisition-only label under Paramount Pictures, revitalized in 2023. The label leverages Paramount Global’s vast worldwide distribution channels, across home entertainment, streaming, television and other platforms, to distribute a wide range of acquired films. Republic Pictures’ recent acquisition titles include the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award-Winner Twinless (Sundance, 2025), Golden Globeand Academy Awardnominated September 5 (Venice 2024, Telluride 2024), Emmyand GRAMMYAward nominated and Producers Guild Award winner The Greatest Night in Pop, NAACP Image Awards nominated Rob Peace (Sundance, 2024) and the upcoming dark comedy, Bad Apples, starring Saoirse Ronan. Additional titles include Blackberry (Berlin 2023), Self Reliance (SXSW 2023), William Friedkin’s final film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Venice 2023), Edward Burns’ Millers In Marriage (TIFF, 2024) and The End We Start From (TIFF, 2023).

Special trailer:

