Get hooked on Discover Nature – Fishing with MDC Cape Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – If it’s been a while since you last went fishing or you want to learn more about fishing together as a family, Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature — Fishing is for you.

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

And be on the lookout for these upcoming summer sessions!

Lessons 1 and 2 on June 20, and Lessons 3 and 4 on June 28 at Sikeston Recreation Complex Lake

Lessons 1 and 2 on July 12, and Lessons 3 and 4 on July 19 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting "MDC Nature" to 468311.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.