Discover the Ozarks with MDC’s recommended fishing spots

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging the public to explore four public fishing and river access points in the Ozarks as excellent destinations for anglers, floaters, and outdoor enthusiasts. Each location offers a unique experience while providing convenient entry to some of the region’s most beautiful waterways.

Blair Bridge provides direct fishing and floating access to the North Fork of the White River. The area is open daily from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with access allowed for boat launching. This site is a popular stop for paddlers and anglers alike. Two campsites are also on-site.

At 161 acres, Patrick Bridge Access is a full-service destination featuring parking, campsites, privies, and a gravel canoe launch ramp. A highlight of this access is the 0.3-mile Althea Spring Trail, which leads visitors to the beautiful Althea Spring. It’s an excellent choice for those who want both river access and a short hike.

Located on Bryant Creek, Sycamore Access spans 16 acres and features a gravel boat launch. It sits next to the historic Hodgson Water Mill, where spring water flows from beneath the mill into the creek. This site is a scenic launch point for floating on the upper Bryant.

This 7-acre site provides gravel canoe access to Bryant Creek. Visitors will find parking and gravel access roads, but no boat ramp. Warren Bridge is a simple, practical location for those looking to enjoy fishing or floating in a quiet setting.

Why These Accesses Matter

MDC maintains public fishing and river accesses to ensure Missourians can enjoy their state’s natural resources. These four sites provide diverse settings and amenities, giving anglers and families multiple options across the Ozarks.

“These public accesses are critical links between Missourians and their rivers,” said MDC Recreational Use Specialist Cody McKee. “Whether you’re fishing, floating a section with friends, or simply enjoying nature from the bank, Warren Bridge, Blair Bridge, Patrick Bridge, and Sycamore are excellent gateways to the outdoors.”

Visitor Tips

Check road and river conditions before visiting.

Follow posted regulations and the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

At Patrick Bridge, take time to walk the short trail to Althea Spring.

Pack out trash and help keep river corridors clean.

Use designated paths to prevent bank erosion.