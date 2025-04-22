Senator Bill Cassidy Visits Diesel Driving Academy, Applauds Workforce Development and Celebrates Student Success

Senator Bill Cassidy (center) joins leaders from Diesel Driving Academy, the trucking industry, and Louisiana Workforce Development during his visit to the Baton Rouge campu

Senator Bill Cassidy Visits Diesel Driving Academy in Baton Rouge, Applauds Workforce Development and Celebrates Student Scholarship Recipients

Getting a commercial driver’s license is an entryway into better-paying jobs and a better life. This is workforce development that benefits the driver and us all” — Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) visited the Diesel Driving Academy (DDA) campus in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, April 16, to meet with students, tour the facilities, and discuss the vital role of career training in workforce development.During his visit, Senator Cassidy emphasized the impact of commercial driver’s license (CDL) training on the lives of working Americans, stating, “Getting a commercial driver’s license is an entryway into better-paying jobs and a better life. This is workforce development that benefits the driver and us all.”The event also featured a special presentation by Greg Hamm, Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting for Werner Enterprises , who awarded four $500 scholarships to current DDA students in support of their career advancement.“It’s an honor for us to have an opportunity to host Senator Cassidy again. He has been a great supporter of the transportation industry, and we appreciate everything he has done to help students in Louisiana get access to funding that allows them to enter this high-paying and rewarding career,” said Barry Busada, Senior Vice President of Diesel Driving Academy.Several prominent local and national leaders in workforce development and education joined the event, including:• Dr. Jason Altmire, President & CEO of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU)• Greg Hamm, VP of Field and Government Recruiting, Werner Enterprises• Tina Roper, Workforce Development Board Director for the Consortium representing Ascension, East & West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupe, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Baton Rouge Parishes• Amanda Stanley, WIOA Chief Administrator for East Baton Rouge Parish• Barry Busada, Senior Vice President, Diesel Driving Academy• Kalil Busada, Vice President of Facilities, Diesel Driving Academy• Michael Krieg, Vice President of Operations, Diesel Driving AcademyAs part of his visit, Senator Cassidy toured the DDA training facility, interacted with students and faculty, and even got behind the wheel of a late-model semi-truck on the school’s driving range, highlighting his hands-on support of vocational training programs. This marks the Senator’s second visit to a Diesel Driving Academy campus.Diesel Driving Academy has been a leader in CDL training for over 50 years, equipping students with the skills they need to launch successful careers in the transportation industry.About Diesel Driving AcademySince 1972, Diesel Driving Academy has provided high-quality truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A commercial driver’s license. Diesel Driving Academy is nationally accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and members of the Louisiana Association of Private Colleges and Schools, the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, the Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), and the Louisiana Motor Transport Association and Arkansas Trucking Association. Learn more at https://dda.edu/about-us/

