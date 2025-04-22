FS-Curtis Announces 2024 Channel Partner Awards

2024 FS-Curtis' top Platinum Channel Partners

FS-Curtis recognizes the outstanding achievements of their 2024 FS-Curtis Platinum Channel Partner Award winners.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its launch in 2015, the FS-Curtis Platinum Program has been a cornerstone of our business, recognizing and supporting our most dedicated Channel Partners while driving mutual growth. This year, we are thrilled to celebrate the program’s continued expansion and the hard work, commitment, and excellence required for success.Each year, we honor Platinum Channel Partners who have excelled in five key areas: Total Sales, Sales Growth, Product Focus, Connectivity to the Installed Base, and, new for 2024, the Spirit of FS-Curtis Award. These categories reflect our current business success and our dedication to future growth.2024 FS-Curtis Channel Partner Award WinnersTop Total Sales – 3C IndustrialYear-Over-Year Growth – Pro CompressorTotal Large Rotary Sold – 3C IndustrialHighest Aftermarket Connectivity – LBS CorporationSpirit of FS-Curtis – Arizona Air CompressorCelebrating Our 2024 Award Winners3C Industrial has consistently demonstrated market leadership in Texas while championing the FS-Curtis brand. Owner Doug Francis and his team further solidified their dominance in areas of Texas this year by earning the Top Total Sales and Total Large Rotary Sold awards. Their commitment to excellence and customer support continues to drive remarkable success.Pro Compressor achieved the highest year-over-year growth, a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. Bob and Matt Dietrick, and team had an outstanding performance, setting new benchmarks, and we look forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.The team at LBS Corporation lead by Craig Mazzatenta were recognized with the Highest Aftermarket Connectivity Award, highlighting their innovation, customer-focused approach, and leadership in aftermarket solutions. Their ability to enhance connectivity with the installed base sets the industry standard.This year, we introduced the Spirit of FS-Curtis Award to honor a Platinum Partner who exemplifies exceptional commitment and collaboration. We are proud to present this inaugural award to Arizona Air Compressor. Mike Marley, Pat Nell, and the team have gone above and beyond, working closely with our FS-Curtis factory team in St. Louis to enhance operations, strengthen our partnership, and drive meaningful improvements.Looking AheadWe extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our Platinum Channel Partners, especially this year’s award winners, for their role in shaping the FS-Curtis Platinum Program and laying the groundwork for continued success. We look forward to achieving even more significant milestones together in the years ahead.Interested in joining our exclusive network of growth-driven independent distributors? Contact us at marketing@fscurtis.com or 314-295-3119 to explore the benefits of partnering with FS-Curtis.For more information about the FS-Curtis Platinum Partner Program, visit https://us.fscurtis.com/platinum-program/ For more information about FS-Curtis, visit http://us.fscurtis.com

