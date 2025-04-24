GHD Services Inc. secures GSA Multiple Award Schedule in the US, streamlining procurement for public sector

New contract eliminates procurement barriers, enabling faster access to digital solutions for state and local agencies

Securing a GSA Schedule is more than just a contract—it’s a gateway for government agencies to access future-ready digital solutions with speed and efficiency.” — Ali Carden, Global Practice Director

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHD Services Inc., providing GHD Digital’s solutions, a leader in digital transformation and innovative e-procurement technology, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract #47QTCA25D006J. This designation allows state, local and other public agencies across the United States to procure GHD Services Inc.’s solutions more efficiently, eliminating the complexities of traditional procurement while ensuring cost-effective access to industry-leading digital services. It also means that public sector agencies can now quickly and confidently procure GHD Digital’s Govstack Website CMS, a solution that is transforming how governments engage with residents and streamline their operations.Unlocking a faster, more cost-effective procurement processState and local governments face constant pressure to provide high-quality services while managing tight budgets and limited resources. Traditionally, procurement has been a time-consuming and resource-intensive process, requiring agencies to develop and manage complex Requests for Proposals (RFPs).With this GSA Schedule in place, agencies can now transform how they connect with their communities—delivering services online, showcasing a brand that draws in tourists and businesses, saving staff and residents valuable time, and giving citizens the freedom to choose how they engage, whether in person or online.With GSA’s pre-negotiated contracts, municipalities and state agencies benefit from:-A streamlined, cost-effective procurement process that eliminates the burden of lengthy RFPs.-Pre-vetted vendors and competitive, transparent pricing, ensuring fair market rates.-Reduced administrative workload, as vendors are rigorously vetted for compliance and reliability.-Predictable pricing structures, allowing for better budgeting and financial planning.-Cooperative purchasing options, enabling multiple agencies to pool resources and maximize savings.A commitment to innovation and public sector efficiency"Securing a GSA Schedule is more than just a contract—it’s a gateway for government agencies to access future-ready digital solutions with speed and efficiency," said Alison Carden, Vice President and Global Practice Director for Products and Platforms at GHD Digital. "This achievement allows us to remove procurement barriers, enabling public agencies to implement secure, scalable and citizen-centric technology solutions that drive real impact."For over 25 years, GHD Digital has been dedicated to helping governments modernize service delivery, enhance public trust, and build resilient digital infrastructure. Through this GSA Schedule, agencies can now leverage GHD Digital’s robust suite of government technology solutions to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved cybersecurity, and stronger citizen engagement.For more information on GHD Services Inc., its solutions and GSA Schedule offerings, please visit the GSA eLibrary contractor.Who can order through the Multiple Award Schedule?Our products are targeted at state and local governments, though more broadly the MAS is available to all federal agencies, mixed ownership government corporations, the District of Columbia, state and local governments (limited purchasing authority) and contractors authorized under FAR 51.To speak with us about how we can support your agency’s technology modernization goals, please complete this form About GHD DigitalGHD Digital, with its flagship Govstack digital platform, is the digital transformation arm of GHD, dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 professionals includes data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and technology innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD’s 12,000+ engineering, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help governments navigate complex challenges and drive meaningful change through technology. Together, we can create positive change for generations to come.About GovstackGovstack™ is an essential first step in your digital transformation. A secure SaaS platform created for government to help optimize and manage your content, deliver your services online, increase your efficiency, maximize your budget and provide your residents with a superior experience. Elevate your public sector organization with Govstack™ – a modular, scalable platform to engage, inform and serve your residents online. Everything your growing organization needs to deliver what your community wants.About GHDGHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals are connected across 160 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.