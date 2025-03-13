GHD Digital Celebrates Municipal Clients for Excellence in Digital Government Innovation

Municipalities Recognized for Their Innovative, Accessible, and Citizen-Centric Government Websites

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHD Digital is thrilled to share that five of its municipal clients have been honored by the prestigious AVA Digital Awards for their outstanding government websites. Built on the Govstack platform, these award-winning websites demonstrate significant improvements in digital communication, user experience, and accessibility.The AVA Digital Awards recognize the creative convergence of digital arts, technology, and information that is revolutionizing how organizations communicate and serve their audiences. By integrating audio, video, and electronic text, digital services enhance the speed and flow of information, allowing municipalities to provide more efficient and engaging online experiences for their residents.The following municipalities have been recognized for excellence in digital innovation:-City of Draper - Platinum Winner-Village of Union Grove - Gold Winner-Township of Woolwich - Honorable Mention-Town of Bracebridge - Honorable Mention-Haldimand County – Honorable MentionThis recognition celebrates the significant progress these municipalities have made in improving digital access for their residents. Using the Govstack platform, they’ve streamlined access to key services, government resources, and community engagement opportunities, modernizing local government interactions and delivering intuitive, citizen-first online experiences.“Congratulations to all our municipal partners for this well-deserved recognition,” said Alison Carden, Global Practice Director at GHD Digital. “These awards reaffirm the importance of digital transformation in serving communities effectively. The Govstack platform is designed to empower municipalities with cutting-edge, secure, and future-ready websites that enhance accessibility and streamline engagement between residents and local governments.”GHD Digital is dedicated to supporting municipalities on their digital transformation journey. We celebrate these outstanding achievements and look forward to continuing our work with local governments to build innovative, user-friendly digital solutions Tired of outdated systems and frustrated citizens? Discover how we can transform your municipality’s digital services: www.govstack.com About GHD DigitalGHD Digital, with its flagship Govstack digital platform , is the digital transformation arm of GHD, dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD’s 12,000+ engineering, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology. Together, we can create positive change for generations to come.

