Corpus Christi Launches New Community-Centered Website Built on Govstack

Corpus Christi, TX

Enhancing Digital Access and Engagement with a User-Friendly, Modern Platform

We are proud to offer a platform that is not only modern and efficient but also reflects our dedication to inclusivity and innovation.” — Holly Houghton

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHD Digital is proud to announce the successful launch of the City of Corpus Christi’s new municipal website, a significant milestone for GHD Digital as we continue our expansion into the U.S. market. Designed and developed on the Govstack Platform, the site exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that meet the needs of modern communities.The redesigned website addresses a core need for municipalities to modernize their digital presence. With Corpus Christi’s new site, residents can seamlessly access critical information, complete essential tasks online, and stay connected with their local government from any device. Beyond providing essential government services online, the new website will also serve as a central hub for community engagement—a place where residents can come together, share in community initiatives, and find resources that strengthen ties with neighbors and local organizations.Corpus Christi has achieved its goal of creating a digital city hall that offers responsive design for optimal viewing on all devices, improved search functionality, updated content and easier navigation, a new online calendar and news system, and a powerful back-end system for efficient content management.GHD Digital’s Govstack Platform was chosen as the foundation for this project because it offered the flexibility to adapt to Corpus Christi’s unique needs, the robust security required to safeguard resident data, and the innovative tools to streamline city services. This collaboration between GHD Digital and Corpus Christi was pivotal in creating a cutting-edge digital presence that aligns with the city’s commitment to serving its residents efficiently and effectively.“Collaborating with Corpus Christi to bring their vision of a future-forward digital presence to life has been a significant accomplishment for GHD Digital,” said Ali Carden, Global Practice Director. “This launch showcases the power of joint collaboration and underscores our dedication to helping municipalities enhance community engagement through technology.”“Corpus Christi’s new website represents a significant milestone in our journey to better connect with our residents and provide them with the tools they need to engage with local government,” said Holly Houghton, Corpus Christi’s Assistant Director of IT. “We are proud to offer a platform that is not only modern and efficient but also reflects our dedication to inclusivity and innovation.”The site is now live and accessible at www.cctexas.com . Residents are encouraged to explore the new features and experience the enhanced functionality firsthand.For more information about GHD Digital or the Govstack Digital Platform , please visit www.govstack.com About GHDGHD, with its flagship Govstack digital solution, is dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD’s 11,000 engineering, advisory, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.