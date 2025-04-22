DESE Kicks Off the Governor’s Workforce of the Future Challenge

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE’s) Office of College and Career Readiness, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD), kicked off the Governor’s Workforce of the Future Challenge yesterday in Jefferson City. Per Governor Mike Kehoe’s Executive Order 25-16, DESE is charged with engaging key stakeholders to update and improve career and technical education (CTE) delivery systems in Missouri, focusing on improvements to CTE skill attainment and increasing CTE program participation.

“Our team at DESE has been focused on ensuring Missouri students have the skills they need to be successful after graduation and find their own unique path to success,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “We appreciate Governor Kehoe’s continued emphasis on building a skilled and educated workforce for tomorrow.”

Nearly 50 CTE stakeholders have joined DESE’s work group and were present for yesterday’s first in-person meeting, which focused on the guiding principles and objectives set forth in Governor Kehoe’s Executive Order. Those include:

Increasing partnerships and awareness of CTE opportunities for both students and employers.

Continuing CTE program development and expansion, emphasizing career counseling early in a student’s academic career.

Increasing Missouri Connections utilization in K-12 and postsecondary educational institutions.

Increasing WorkKeys implementation in Missouri high schools, in coordination with DHEWD.

Improving collaboration among regional job centers, registered youth apprenticeship consultants, and career advisors.

Conducting a comprehensive review of CTE programs across the state to assess deficiencies and identify resources that could be better utilized.

Identifying and eliminating regulations that hinder CTE instruction capacity and student utilization.

“This is a great opportunity for stakeholders from business, industry, and economic development to continue our collaboration with education leaders,” said RJ Catizon, work group member and Assistant Regional Director for the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. “This is a dynamic group, working together to support a cause we are all passionate about: preparing the next generation of Missouri’s workforce.”

Work group members will continue their collaboration through a series of virtual meetings before gathering again in Springfield July 21. DESE will submit a report to the Governor's Office annually by September 30 of each year, summarizing efforts that have been made in the current year, progress towards the overarching goals of the Executive Order, feedback from external stakeholders, and policy recommendations.

To learn more about the efforts taking place and stay informed about the work group’s activities, visit DESE’s Workforce of the Future Challenge webpage.

Stakeholders are welcome to email WorkforceoftheFuture@dese.mo.gov to share feedback about this work or ask questions about the work group’s efforts.