Banyan Treatment Centers Expands In-Network Insurance Coverage at Castle Rock Facility to Enhance Access to Care

More individuals in Colorado can now access behavioral health and addiction treatment thanks to Banyan Treatment Centers' expanded insurance partnerships.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized leader in behavioral health and addiction treatment, is proud to announce a significant expansion of in-network insurance coverage at its Castle Rock , Colorado location. This important initiative is designed to increase access to high-quality mental health and addiction recovery services for individuals and families throughout the region.Also, this development strengthens Banyan’s commitment to the Colorado community, particularly those in Castle Rock, Denver, and the broader Douglas County area, where access to affordable, quality behavioral healthcare remains a growing need.Effective immediately, the Castle Rock facility now accepts the following insurance providers:Anthem Blue Cross Blue ShieldRocky Mountain Health PlansAetnaAmerica’s ChoiceCignaComPsychContigo HealthMagellan HealthMultiPlanQuest Behavioral HealthTRICARETriWest“This expansion aligns with our mission to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to as many people as possible,” said Mark Blakely, Executive Director at Banyan Treatment Centers – Castle Rock. “By partnering with more insurance providers, we’re helping remove one of the biggest obstacles people face when seeking treatment: affordability.”Services at the Castle Rock location include inpatient mental health and substance use treatment, dual diagnosis care for co-occurring disorders, and virtual outpatient services through Telehealth.At Banyan Castle Rock, individuals beginning their recovery journey from substance use disorders often start with medically monitored detoxification, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for managing withdrawal symptoms. Following detox, patients can transition into our residential treatment program, which is available for both substance use and mental health disorders, including dual diagnosis care. Our individualized approach ensures that each patient receives comprehensive, evidence-based treatment tailored to their unique needs.To support long-term recovery and continuity of care, Banyan Castle Rock also offers a Telehealth Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). This flexible option allows patients to seamlessly transition from inpatient care to outpatient support, continuing their progress while reintegrating into everyday life with the guidance of our experienced clinical team.With immediate availability for qualified patients, the Castle Rock facility is ready to support individuals through every step of their recovery journey.How to Get Started with Inpatient Treatment at Banyan Castle RockIf you or someone you know needs substance use or mental health disorder treatment, do not hesitate to reach out to Banyan Treatment Centers today. Their team is ready to help you take the first step towards a brighter and healthier future. Contact them through their website at www.banyantreatmentcenter.com or by calling an admissions representative at (888) 230-3122 to learn more about their tailored treatment programs and begin your journey to lasting recovery.About Banyan Treatment CentersWith locations across the country, Banyan Treatment Centers provides nationally accredited, comprehensive care for individuals struggling with mental health disorders and substance use. With a patient-first philosophy and a team of experienced, compassionate professionals, Banyan is dedicated to guiding individuals on their path to recovery and wellness. Their offerings encompass various levels of care, specialized programs, and therapies tailored to meet diverse needs.Levels of Care Provided around the nation:Medical Detox: Supervised withdrawal management to ensure safety and comfort during the initial phase of recovery.Inpatient & Residential Treatment: Structured environments focusing on intensive therapy and support.Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): A step-down level of care offering continued therapeutic support while allowing some independence.Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) & Outpatient Services: Flexible treatment options that accommodate daily responsibilities while providing ongoing support.Addictions Treated:Banyan addresses a wide spectrum of substance use disorders, including:AlcoholPrescription DrugsOpioids & OpiatesHeroinFentanylMethadoneBenzodiazepinesCocaine & CrackMethamphetamineSynthetic DrugsSpecialized Programs:To cater to individual backgrounds and preferences, Banyan offers:Faith-Based RecoveryMilitary & Veterans ProgramLGBTQ+ Affirmative CareFirst Responders ProgramTelehealth OptionsMental Health Services:DepressionAnxietyBipolar DisorderPost-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)SchizophreniaWith facilities across the United States, Banyan Treatment Center provides accessible care for those seeking help. They accept most major insurance plans and offer 24/7 admissions support.For more detailed information or to verify insurance coverage, you can visit their official website: www.banyantreatmentcenter.com or call (888) 230-3122.

