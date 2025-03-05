Banyan Treatment Centers Expands with New Outpatient Facility in Lisle, Illinois

Banyan Treatment Centers Expands to Lisle, IL, Bringing Comprehensive Addiction & Co-Occurring Disorders Care

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized leader in addiction and mental health treatment, remains committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care with the relocation of its outpatient facility to Lisle Illinois . This move reflects Banyan’s dedication to expanding access to high-quality treatment and enhancing support for individuals on their journey to recovery.Introducing Banyan Chicago ’s New Location in LisleBanyan Treatment Centers Chicago is proud to announce the relocation of its outpatient facility to Lisle, IL, furthering its commitment to accessible, high-quality care. Nestled in a vibrant Chicago suburb known for its welcoming community and thriving business environment, this modern facility offers a serene and supportive space for recovery. Now situated in Lisle just a short distance from its previous location in Naperville the new Banyan Chicago center continues to provide comprehensive outpatient and telehealth services, empowering individuals on their journey to overcoming substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.This outpatient facility is designed to support individuals as they transition from inpatient care to a more independent recovery journey. With a focus on sustained sobriety, reintegration into daily life, and essential life skills development, Banyan Chicago empowers patients to build a strong foundation for long-term wellness.Addressing a Critical Need in IllinoisThe demand for quality addiction treatment has never been greater. In 2022, Illinois recorded 3,261 opioid overdose deaths an 8.2% increase from the previous year exceeding both motor vehicle fatalities and homicides in the state (Illinois Department of Public Health). Recognizing this urgent need, Banyan Chicago is honored to serve the Lisle community, offering expert care to those seeking hope and healing.Comprehensive Programs & TherapiesBanyan Chicago provides a wide range of specialized programs to meet the diverse needs of its patients, including:Military & Veterans ProgramAlumni ProgramFamily ProgramFaith-Based ServicesTo promote holistic healing, the center also offers evidence-based therapies such as:Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)Trauma-Informed CareMultiple Pathways to RecoveryIndividual and Group TherapyJoin Us for an Open HouseBanyan Chicago welcomes the community to an Open House on April 2nd from 3:00 to 5:00 PM CST to see our new facility at 2525 Cabot Drive, Suite 300, Lisle, Illinois 60532. Join us for this special event to meet our dedicated team, tour the new space, and learn more about the comprehensive services we offer. To RSVP, please contact Michael Wood at (630) 621-5929 or michael.wood@banyancenters.com.Committed to Lasting RecoveryAs a leader in addiction and mental health treatment, Banyan Treatment Centers remains steadfast in its commitment to helping individuals find lasting recovery and genuine happiness. Through innovative, evidence-based treatment and a compassionate approach, Banyan continues to set the standard for excellence in the field.Take the First Step Toward HealingIf you or someone you love is struggling with substance use or mental health challenges, Banyan Treatment Centers is here to help. Contact our admissions team today directly at (888) 230-3122 to learn more about our personalized treatment programs and begin the journey to a healthier, brighter future.For more information, visit: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/facilities/chicago/

