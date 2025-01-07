Strength Through Families Summit: Rebuilding Families After Addiction & Mental Illness with Keynote Speaker Dr. Drew

Join us at the Strength Through Families Summit, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Drew!

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce the Strength Through Families Summit, a two-day event dedicated to empowering families navigating the complexities of addiction and recovery. Scheduled for February 1st and 2nd, 2025, this inspiring and educational conference offers a unique opportunity for families to learn, heal, and connect with others on similar journeys.Held at The DoubleTree by Hilton Deerfield Beach Boca Raton / 100 Fairway Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, the summit is open to families at all stages of recovery, providing workshops, immersive activities, and expert-led sessions designed to strengthen bonds and build resilience. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day, and tickets include admission for up to four family members, making it easier for loved ones to attend together.What to Expect at the Strength Through Families Summit- Learn from Experts: Participants will engage in interactive workshops and keynote sessions, including a special keynote presentation from renowned addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky, who will share invaluable insights on fostering resilience and supporting loved ones through recovery.- Heal Through Experience: Attendees will participate in hands-on exercises, group discussions, and relaxation activities tailored to enhance family dynamics and deepen understanding of addiction and mental health challenges.- Form New Bonds: The summit provides a safe space for families to connect with others facing similar challenges, fostering a supportive network that extends beyond the weekend.About Dr. Drew PinskyDr. Drew Pinsky, widely known as Dr. Drew, is a board-certified internist, addiction medicine specialist, and renowned media personality with decades of experience in the field of mental health and addiction. With a medical degree from the University of Southern California and years of clinical practice, Dr. Drew has dedicated his career to addressing the complexities of addiction and mental health through education, treatment, and advocacy.He gained national recognition as the host of the groundbreaking radio show Loveline and the Dr. Drew Podcast, where he brought mental health and addiction issues to the forefront of public awareness. In addition to his media contributions, Dr. Drew has served as a medical director for addiction treatment facilities, authored several best-selling books on health and relationships, and worked closely with families and individuals to help them navigate recovery.Dr. Drew’s wealth of knowledge and compassionate approach make him an ideal keynote speaker for the Strength Through Families Summit, where he will inspire and guide attendees with actionable strategies for fostering resilience and healing within their families.Ticketing OptionsStandard Tickets:- Grant access to all workshops, sessions, and meals included in the conference, including breakfast and lunch. One ticket price includes access for up to 4 family members.VIP Ticket Upgrade:-Everything in the Standard Package- Meet and greet with Dr. Drew Pinsky and other featured speakers- A welcome bag with event essentials and surprisesReserve Your Tickets TodayDon’t miss this transformative opportunity to strengthen your family’s journey toward recovery and resilience. Get tickets here! For more information, visit https://strengththroughfamilies.com/ About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a leading provider of addiction and mental health care with facilities nationwide. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, compassionate support to individuals and families on the path to recovery.Join Us:Join us for the Strength Through Families Summit, a transformative weekend dedicated to empowering families impacted by addiction. Don’t miss the opportunity to take the next step in your family’s journey toward resilience and recovery. Reserve your tickets today and let Banyan Treatment Centers guide you toward hope, healing, and renewed strength through family. For more information, call us at (855) 934-3301.

